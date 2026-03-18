Bulldog Baseball Day with Central Cal Ripken 2026 ⚾

This ticket grants general admission to the game and is a great opportunity to come together with Central Cal Ripken families, teammates, and friends for an exciting night of baseball. Ticket Details: 🎟️ Includes: General admission to the Fresno State vs. San Diego State game 📅 Date: Friday, April 24, 2026 ⏰ Game Time: 6:05 PM 📍 Location: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA 💲 Price: $10 per ticket 💡 $5 from each ticket benefits Central Cal Ripken! ***Ticket Distribution: After the purchase deadline, coaches will distribute physical tickets to players and families.***