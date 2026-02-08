Hosted by

Bulldog Best PTO

About this event

Bulldog Best PTO - Staff Experiences

Ms. Schaffnit
$30

The winning student will enjoy a Make Your Own Ice Cream Sundae party with two friends during recess time

Ms. Hedstrom
$30

The winning student will enjoy a Make Your Own Ice Cream Sundae party with two friends during recess time.

Ms. Polich
$30

The winning student will enjoy a Make Your Own Ice Cream Sundae party with two friends during recess time

Ms. Moore
$30

Pizza lunch for your child and a first grade friend with your classroom teacher.

Ms. Brennan
$30

Pizza lunch for your child and a first grade friend with your classroom teacher.

Ms. Sheehan
$30

Pizza lunch for your child and a first grade friend with your classroom teacher.

Ms. Lummis
$30

Bedtime Story of Zoom/Teams

Ms. Valentine
$30

Bedtime Story of Zoom/Teams

Ms. Dobies
$30

Bedtime Story of Zoom/Teams

Ms. Fabbri
$30

This special experience will give one lucky class extra time to run, play, and have fun with friends. It’s a priceless opportunity that students LOVE.

Ms. Brady
$30

This special experience will give one lucky class extra time to run, play, and have fun with friends. It’s a priceless opportunity that students LOVE

Ms. Papova
$30

This special experience will give one lucky class extra time to run, play, and have fun with friends. It’s a priceless opportunity that students LOVE

Ms. Masterson
$30

During recess, one winner from each class and two friends will get to chalk the walk in front of the school with the fourth grade teachers.

Ms. Johnson
$30

During recess, one winner from each class and two friends will get to chalk the walk in front of the school with the fourth grade teachers.

Ms. Vlamis
$30

During recess, one winner from each class and two friends will get to chalk the walk in front of the school with the fourth grade teachers.

Mrs. Warren
$30

Picnic lunch and treat with 5th grade teachers

Mrs. Kuczek
$30

Picnic lunch and treat with 5th grade teachers

Ms. Schaumberger
$30

Picnic lunch and treat with 5th grade teachers

Ms. Wilfinger
$50

Pizza Party with winner + 4 Friends; coordinated with Principal.

Dr. Conway
$50

Pizza Party with winner + 4 Friends; coordinated with Assistant Principal.


There is a potential that the party will occur while Dr. Conway is on maternity leave, as such the Interim Principal will help coordinate

Ms. Duke
$30

Breakfast w/Mrs. Duke - We will have hot chocolate, doughnuts and play orchestra games - Can bring 2 orchestra friends.

