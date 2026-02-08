Bulldog Best PTO - Staff Experiences

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The winning student will enjoy a Make Your Own Ice Cream Sundae party with two friends during recess time
Starting bid
The winning student will enjoy a Make Your Own Ice Cream Sundae party with two friends during recess time.
Starting bid
The winning student will enjoy a Make Your Own Ice Cream Sundae party with two friends during recess time
Starting bid
Pizza lunch for your child and a first grade friend with your classroom teacher.
Starting bid
Pizza lunch for your child and a first grade friend with your classroom teacher.
Starting bid
Pizza lunch for your child and a first grade friend with your classroom teacher.
Starting bid
Bedtime Story of Zoom/Teams
Starting bid
Bedtime Story of Zoom/Teams
Starting bid
Bedtime Story of Zoom/Teams
Starting bid
This special experience will give one lucky class extra time to run, play, and have fun with friends. It’s a priceless opportunity that students LOVE.
Starting bid
This special experience will give one lucky class extra time to run, play, and have fun with friends. It’s a priceless opportunity that students LOVE
Starting bid
This special experience will give one lucky class extra time to run, play, and have fun with friends. It’s a priceless opportunity that students LOVE
Starting bid
During recess, one winner from each class and two friends will get to chalk the walk in front of the school with the fourth grade teachers.
Starting bid
During recess, one winner from each class and two friends will get to chalk the walk in front of the school with the fourth grade teachers.
Starting bid
During recess, one winner from each class and two friends will get to chalk the walk in front of the school with the fourth grade teachers.
Starting bid
Picnic lunch and treat with 5th grade teachers
Starting bid
Picnic lunch and treat with 5th grade teachers
Starting bid
Picnic lunch and treat with 5th grade teachers
Starting bid
Pizza Party with winner + 4 Friends; coordinated with Principal.
Starting bid
Pizza Party with winner + 4 Friends; coordinated with Assistant Principal.
There is a potential that the party will occur while Dr. Conway is on maternity leave, as such the Interim Principal will help coordinate
Starting bid
Breakfast w/Mrs. Duke - We will have hot chocolate, doughnuts and play orchestra games - Can bring 2 orchestra friends.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!