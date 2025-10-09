Bulldog Music Patrons, Inc.'s Silent Auction for Choir

Hosted by
Cruise for two on a 50 foot catamaran Hakuna Matata. Choice of sunset cruise or happy hour cruise. Retail value $90
Wine tasting for up to at either Cooper’s Hawk or Piccolo Buco. Retail value $68.
4 admission tickets to Kennedy space . Reservations must be made in advance. Retail value $308
Gift certificate for a pottery wheel lesson at Stuart ceramic for one. Retail value $45.
$25 Spiros (Olympic taverna) gift certificate
4 admission tickets to in Orlando. Retail value $587.96
4 admission tickets to Aquatica in Orlando. Retail value $491.56.
$30 gift certificate to Sweet Smoke in Stuart. Retail value $30.
$50 MARIA’S CAFE gift certificate $50 HARBOR WEAR gift certificate ice cream for two at Kilwins Retail value $115
One free night of boarding presidential suite. Retail value $99.
$100 Gardens Mall gift certificate
Two piece cutting board, measuring cups, slotted spoon, ladle, salt and pepper set, meal prep containers, placemats/napkins set. Retail value $50.
Scentsy Wax melt burner. Retail value $75.
6 Luminary Cristal d'Arques twisted stem black glass champagne flutes and Cooks Champagne Retail value $100
Vera Bradley everything organizer, make-up set, ID holder, eyeglass holder, stainless steel water bottle, and notebook. Retail value $220
Echo dot, mini vacuum cleaner, pulse oximeter, 3 mini cameras, mini doorbell, X-All power scrubber, Gale force mini fan, and wireless swivel lights. Retail value $215
Carmines Pasta Dinner gift basket
NEW STUDENTS ONLY! Robbin’s Music School Piano Lesson gift certificate. Retail value $260.
NEW STUDENTS ONLY! Robbin’s Music School Piano Lesson gift certificate. Retail value $260.
NEW STUDENTS ONLY! Robbin’s Music School Piano Lesson gift certificate. Retail value $260.
Maelys Get Dreamy Night-time toning cream. Retail value $54
Twentynine Palms Pinyon Poet Body Wash, Moonlight Mesa Hand Wash, Desert Tumbleweed Softening Conditioner, Desert Tumbleweed Cleansing Shampoo, and Moonlight Mesa Hand Cream Retail value $248
Original Art By U Wall Art Acrylic Paint By Numbers. Retail value $20
Palladium Pallabase Twill boots for women Size 9.5 Retail value $100
4th & Reckless Una Faux Suede Crescent Bag Shoulder Purse Brown Tan NEW Medium Retail value $50
Nicole Miller faux leather brown logo gold hardware crossbody bag purse. Retail value $55.
Nicole Miller brown and black snakeskin print faux leather crossbody purse with a magnetic snap, zip, and snap closure. Retail value $60
Nicole Miller metallic silver vegan leather crossbody bag. Retail value $60
Nicole Miller New York black quilted chevron crossbody bag with gold-tone hardware and a chain strap Retail value $50
Michael Kors Susan Medium Quilted Leather Satchel (or Tote Bag) in the color "Deep Red". It features a classic quilted design, gold-tone hardware, and multiple compartments for organization. Retail value $458
Michael Kors Susan light pink medium quilted leather satchel handbag. The design features a softly structured silhouette, a quilted pattern, and elegant gold-tone hardware, including chain-link details at the base of the top handles. Retail value $458
Melie Bianco Alexandra top handle bag in cream vegan leather. Retail value $60
Nicole Miller New York black and white snakeskin mini crossbody handbag/clutch with black hardware. Retail value $60
snap closed crockpot, mixing spoons, liners, gingerbread, measuring spoons, bowls, and slow cooker cookbook. Retail value $140.
Kevin Charles traditional style with Wicker accents bedroom set, including a dresser, two nightstands, and armoire. Used set but in great condition. Must arrange pick up from owner. Dresser (beneath 2 bedside stands)
Length 68" x Height 44" x Width 20 1/4 inches
Bedside Stands ×2
Length 32" x Height 29 1/4" × Width 18"
Armoire ~
Length 46" x Height 89" x Width 26 1/4" (*depth)
marble-top wooden sideboard or buffet table. Buyer must arrange pick up with owner. Used
Cabinet
Length 55" x Height 33 1/4" x Width 22"
Portable 22 inch bowl fire pit.
Dan Makin lithograph “As Good As It Gets. Approx. 24x36 Retail value $250.
Dan Makin Lithograph “ Birds in the Moonlight”. Panoramic print approx 12x36 Retail value $100
Dan Making artist Proof Lithograph “The Cabana” has Remarque on bottom Approx 24x36 Retail value$700
Dan Making Lithograph “On Holiday” Approx 24x36 Retail value $250
30x40 framed photo
12x15 wood frame prints
14” vase
14” vase
Cotton hand woven basket 10x14x9
12 inch decorative gold bowl Decorative trees 18 inch and 12 inch
2 set of 3 piece basket small 8x5x4 large 12x9.5x5
Small table top storage box 5 in square x 4 inches deep with Bee design
Hanging Rattan Bench
Length 57" x Height 24" x Width 27"
