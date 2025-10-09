Bulldog Music Patrons, Inc.'s Silent Auction for Choir

Bulldog Music Patrons, Inc.

Visit Palm Beach gift certificate
$10

Starting bid

Cruise for two on a 50 foot catamaran Hakuna Matata. Choice of sunset cruise or happy hour cruise. Retail value $90

Cooper’s Hawk wine tasting gift certificate
$10

Starting bid

Wine tasting for up to at either Cooper’s Hawk or Piccolo Buco. Retail value $68.

Kennedy space Center for four
$75

Starting bid

4 admission tickets to Kennedy space . Reservations must be made in advance. Retail value $308

Stuart ceramics gift certificate
$10

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a pottery wheel lesson at Stuart ceramic for one. Retail value $45.

Spiro’s gift certificate
$5

Starting bid

$25 Spiros (Olympic taverna) gift certificate

Seaworld gift certificate for 4
$150

Starting bid

4 admission tickets to in Orlando. Retail value $587.96

Aquatica gift certificate for 4
$100

Starting bid

4 admission tickets to Aquatica in Orlando. Retail value $491.56.

Sweet Smoke gift certificate.
$5

Starting bid

$30 gift certificate to Sweet Smoke in Stuart. Retail value $30.

Downtown Stuart Day
$10

Starting bid

$50 MARIA’S CAFE gift certificate $50 HARBOR WEAR gift certificate ice cream for two at Kilwins Retail value $115

Bark Park gift certificate
$10

Starting bid

One free night of boarding presidential suite. Retail value $99.

Gardens mall gift certificate
$10

Starting bid

$100 Gardens Mall gift certificate

Kitchen gift basket item
Kitchen gift basket
$10

Starting bid

Two piece cutting board, measuring cups, slotted spoon, ladle, salt and pepper set, meal prep containers, placemats/napkins set. Retail value $50.

Scentsy Wax burner
$10

Starting bid

Scentsy Wax melt burner. Retail value $75.

Champagne Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

6 Luminary Cristal d'Arques twisted stem black glass champagne flutes and Cooks Champagne Retail value $100

Vera Bradley Gift Basket item
Vera Bradley Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Vera Bradley everything organizer, make-up set, ID holder, eyeglass holder, stainless steel water bottle, and notebook. Retail value $220

Household items gift basket item
Household items gift basket
$25

Starting bid

Echo dot, mini vacuum cleaner, pulse oximeter, 3 mini cameras, mini doorbell, X-All power scrubber, Gale force mini fan, and wireless swivel lights. Retail value $215

Carmines Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Carmines Pasta Dinner gift basket

Piano Lessons Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

NEW STUDENTS ONLY! Robbin’s Music School Piano Lesson gift certificate. Retail value $260.

Piano Lessons Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

NEW STUDENTS ONLY! Robbin’s Music School Piano Lesson gift certificate. Retail value $260.

Piano Lesson Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

NEW STUDENTS ONLY! Robbin’s Music School Piano Lesson gift certificate. Retail value $260.

Get Dreamy Toning Cream
$10

Starting bid

Maelys Get Dreamy Night-time toning cream. Retail value $54

Twentynine Palms Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Twentynine Palms Pinyon Poet Body Wash, Moonlight Mesa Hand Wash, Desert Tumbleweed Softening Conditioner, Desert Tumbleweed Cleansing Shampoo, and Moonlight Mesa Hand Cream Retail value $248

Paint by Numbers
$5

Starting bid

Original Art By U Wall Art Acrylic Paint By Numbers. Retail value $20

Palladium Boots 9.5 item
Palladium Boots 9.5
$20

Starting bid

Palladium Pallabase Twill boots for women Size 9.5 Retail value $100

4th& Reckless Shoulder Bag
$10

Starting bid

4th & Reckless Una Faux Suede Crescent Bag Shoulder Purse Brown Tan NEW Medium Retail value $50

Nicole Miller Crossbody
$10

Starting bid

Nicole Miller faux leather brown logo gold hardware crossbody bag purse. Retail value $55.

Nicole Miller Crossbody
$10

Starting bid

Nicole Miller brown and black snakeskin print faux leather crossbody purse with a magnetic snap, zip, and snap closure. Retail value $60

Nicole Miller Crossbody
$10

Starting bid

Nicole Miller metallic silver vegan leather crossbody bag. Retail value $60

Nicole Miller Crossbody
$10

Starting bid

Nicole Miller New York black quilted chevron crossbody bag with gold-tone hardware and a chain strap Retail value $50

Michael Kors Satchel item
Michael Kors Satchel
$75

Starting bid

Michael Kors Susan Medium Quilted Leather Satchel (or Tote Bag) in the color "Deep Red". It features a classic quilted design, gold-tone hardware, and multiple compartments for organization.  Retail value $458

Michael Kors Satchel item
Michael Kors Satchel
$75

Starting bid

Michael Kors Susan light pink medium quilted leather satchel handbag. The design features a softly structured silhouette, a quilted pattern, and elegant gold-tone hardware, including chain-link details at the base of the top handles. Retail value $458

Melie Bianco Alexandra Bag
$10

Starting bid

Melie Bianco Alexandra top handle bag in cream vegan leather. Retail value $60

Nicole Miller Crossbody
$10

Starting bid

Nicole Miller New York black and white snakeskin mini crossbody handbag/clutch with black hardware. Retail value $60

Crockpot Gift Basket item
Crockpot Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

snap closed crockpot, mixing spoons, liners, gingerbread, measuring spoons, bowls, and slow cooker cookbook. Retail value $140.

Kevin Charles Set (USED) item
Kevin Charles Set (USED)
$50

Starting bid

Kevin Charles traditional style with Wicker accents bedroom set, including a dresser, two nightstands, and armoire. Used set but in great condition. Must arrange pick up from owner. Dresser (beneath 2 bedside stands)

Length 68" x Height 44" x Width 20 1/4 inches

Bedside Stands ×2

Length 32" x Height 29 1/4" × Width 18"

Armoire ~

Length 46" x Height 89" x Width 26 1/4" (*depth)

Marble Buffet (USED)
$25

Starting bid

marble-top wooden sideboard or buffet table. Buyer must arrange pick up with owner. Used

Cabinet

Length 55" x Height 33 1/4" x Width 22"

Portable fire pit
$15

Starting bid

Portable 22 inch bowl fire pit.

  • It features a 22-inch heat-resistant painted steel fire bowl.
  • The folding legs allow for easy transport and compact storage.
  • It comes with a mesh spark screen, wood grate, cooking grate, screen lift tool, and a carrying bag.


Dan Makin Lithograph unframed
$50

Starting bid

Dan Makin lithograph “As Good As It Gets. Approx. 24x36 Retail value $250.

Dan Makin Lithograph Unframed item
Dan Makin Lithograph Unframed
$10

Starting bid

Dan Makin Lithograph “ Birds in the Moonlight”. Panoramic print approx 12x36 Retail value $100

Dan Makin Artist Proof Lithograph Unframed
$75

Starting bid

Dan Making artist Proof Lithograph “The Cabana” has Remarque on bottom Approx 24x36 Retail value$700

Dan Makin Lithograph Unframed
$50

Starting bid

Dan Making Lithograph “On Holiday” Approx 24x36 Retail value $250

Large photo
$5

Starting bid

30x40 framed photo

Framed prints
$5

Starting bid

12x15 wood frame prints

Vase home decor
$5

Starting bid

14” vase

Vase
$5

Starting bid

14” vase

Hand woven basket item
Hand woven basket
$5

Starting bid

Cotton hand woven basket 10x14x9

Home decor item
Home decor
$5

Starting bid

12 inch decorative gold bowl Decorative trees 18 inch and 12 inch

Set of 2 baskets item
Set of 2 baskets
$5

Starting bid

2 set of 3 piece basket small 8x5x4 large 12x9.5x5

Storage box
$5

Starting bid

Small table top storage box 5 in square x 4 inches deep with Bee design

Hanging Bench
$20

Starting bid

Hanging Rattan Bench

Length 57" x Height 24" x Width 27"

