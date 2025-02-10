Bulldog Baseball Club

Hosted by

Bulldog Baseball Club

About this event

Bulldogs Bingo

200 W Golden Ln

New Oxford, PA 17350, USA

HOMERUN BINGO
$20
*when you get to the checkout screen, select 'other' to remove/change the optional donation* 3-Card Bingo; No Meal Ticket; Games of Chance / Jars Available for Purchase
GRAND SLAM BINGO
$35
*when you get to the checkout screen, select 'other' to remove/change the optional donation* 3-Card Bingo; MEAL TICKET INCLUDED (pit sandwich, chips, drink); Games of Chance / Jars available for purchase

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!