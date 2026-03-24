Bulldogs Football & Cheer Pre-Season Training Clinic

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About this event
Registration for athletes participating in the Bulldogs Football Pre-Season Training Clinic.
This clinic is open to athletes ages 5–14 and will focus on football fundamentals, conditioning, position work, and skill development to prepare for the upcoming fall season. Athletes will be grouped by age to ensure appropriate instruction.
📅 May 11, 13, 18, 20, 27 (No clinic on Memorial Day)
🌧 Rain Makeup Dates: June 1 & 3
⏰ 6:00–7:30 PM
📍 Bulldogs Field
💲 $100 (includes clinic shirt)
👉 Shirts are only included for registrations completed by April 20.
Registration for athletes participating in the Bulldogs Cheer Pre-Season Training Clinic.
This clinic is open to athletes ages 5–14 and will focus on cheer fundamentals, motions, jumps, conditioning, and basic stunting to prepare for the upcoming fall season. Athletes will be grouped by age and experience level to ensure appropriate instruction.
📅 May 11, 13, 18, 20, 27 (No clinic on Memorial Day)
🌧 Rain Makeup Dates: June 1 & 3
⏰ 6:00–7:30 PM
📍 Bulldogs Field (Cheer Field)
💲 $100 (includes clinic shirt)
👉 Shirts are only included for registrations completed by April 20.
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