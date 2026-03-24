Bulldogs Football & Cheer Pre-Season Training Clinic

Registration for athletes participating in the Bulldogs Football Pre-Season Training Clinic.





This clinic is open to athletes ages 5–14 and will focus on football fundamentals, conditioning, position work, and skill development to prepare for the upcoming fall season. Athletes will be grouped by age to ensure appropriate instruction.





📅 May 11, 13, 18, 20, 27 (No clinic on Memorial Day)

🌧 Rain Makeup Dates: June 1 & 3

⏰ 6:00–7:30 PM

📍 Bulldogs Field





💲 $100 (includes clinic shirt)

👉 Shirts are only included for registrations completed by April 20.