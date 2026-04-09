Bullies-N-Beyond ResQ's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Don't let pet odors and stains get you down. The "Smells Like Teen Spirit" Pet Odor Bundle includes quality products from Rocco and Roxie. This set includes Oxy Stain Remover, Litter Box Odor Deodorizer, and Stain & Odor Eliminator. Retail value is $55.
Starting bid
Help your 4-legged friend feel their best with the Just Like a Pill Supplement Trio from Rocco and Roxie. Lawn Saver, 8-in-1 supplement, and the Urinary Tract supplement are all designed to support your dog's immune system and make them feel their best. These items retail for over $60.
Starting bid
The Itchy Itchy! Don't Scratch! Bundle is full of sprays, washes, and treatments to keep your dog looking and feeling their best. This bundle includes: Flea and Tick Spray, Enzymatic Toothpaste, Oatmeal Shampoo, Itch-Soothing Shampoo. Ear Rinse and Anti-Itch Spray. Retail value is $85.
Starting bid
For all those looking to add a puppy to their house, the Puppy Love Puppy Starter Kit is available to keep your pup entertained and clean. This bundle includes a rope toy, a cuddle chew toy, Rocco & Roxie No Chew spray, Burt's Bees Puppy 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner, and Burt's Bees Oatmeal Shampoo.
Starting bid
If your spoiled cat or dog loves "Easy Like a Sunday Morning" vibes, take a look at this elevated dog bed by Nate & Jeremiah. This small, but impressive, dog bed holds pets up to 80 lbs. Retail value $90.
Dimensions: 25 in L x 19 in W x 11 in H.
Starting bid
If your spoiled cat or dog loves "Easy Like a Sunday Morning" vibes, take a look at this elevated dog bed by Nate & Jeremiah. This small, but impressive, dog bed holds pets up to 80 lbs. Retail value $90.
Dimensions: 25 in L x 19 in W x 11 in H.
Starting bid
This plush Nate & Jeremiah faux vegan dog bed is just what your dog needs to "Dream On" in style.
Dimensions: 24 in L x 19 in W.
Starting bid
This 12 week puppy class from Dog Gone Problems is a great way to help your new addition learn their manners. Experienced trainers work on positive reinforcement and fear free strategies with you and your dog to make everyday life calm and comfortable. Also included in this package is a one-hour at-home session to make sure your skills translate from the classroom to your home.
Retail value $635.
Starting bid
This tasty item includes 2 dozen decorated cookies from Baumshell Bakes. Custom cookies are a great way to add some fun to your event, whether you're celebrating a new baby, an engagement, a wedding, anniversary, birthday, graduation, or any other special event.
$110 value. Must be redeemed by 3/31/27. Requires 2 week advance notice. Subject to availability.
Starting bid
This "Who Let the Dogs Out" bundle includes goodies from Omaha Dog Bar, including a 5-day doggie daycare pass, a $100 gift card, koozies, and stickers.
Retail value over $315.00
Starting bid
Double the pies with this bundle! Included is a $50 La Casa gift card as well as a coupon for a free pie from Village Inn. Take advantage of this savory and sweet pie bundle for your next date night.
Starting bid
Feeling like "You Need to Calm Down" lately? Our volunteer, Anna Nielsen, is a Licensed Massage Therapist and is offering a one-hour massage at Essential Motion Spine & Sport. Take relaxation to the next level with this opportunity!
Starting bid
"Tonight, Tonight" it's dinner and a show with this bundle of Italian food, music, and a sweet treat. Featuring a $50 gift card to La Casa, two tickets to an Omaha Symphony show of your choice, and 2 free child-size scoops from Ted & Wally's, this package makes date night easy and fun.
Retail value: $230
Starting bid
Mama's got a stylish new bag and two new decorated denim military-style hats. Show off your love of dogs with this "Love at first woof" message and toss a hat on when you're running errands for your furry friend. All items created by our wonderful volunteer, Sally Keller.
Retail value $60
Starting bid
This bundle includes a "Rescued is my favorite breed" tote bag and includes a Geometry dog towel for when that trip to the dog park is a little messier than expected. Lovingly donated by Spruce home accessories, the retail value is $40.
Starting bid
Enjoy "Oodles of Noodles" with a $50 gift certificate to Ika Ramen and Izakaya. Start with an appetizing and finish with a hot bowl of ramen, made exactly how you want it.
Retail value is $50.
Starting bid
"Have a Drink on Me" with this Good Boy Vodka bundle. This set includes a bucket, 4pk blackberry iced tea & lemonade cocktails, 2 slim can koozies, dog bowl, dog bandana, pink trucker hat, medium t-shirt, plush dog toy, 2 shooters of good boy vodka, and a bar mat.
Must be 21 to bid. ID will be checked by BNBR volunteers.
Starting bid
This Good Boy Vodka bundle includes a bucket, iced tea & lemonade cocktails, 2 slim can koozies, a dog bowl, 2 dog bandanas, black trucker hat, tennis ball, 750 ml bottle good boy vodka, and a bar mat.
Must be 21 to bid. ID will be checked by BNBR volunteers.
Starting bid
This Good Boy Vodka bundle includes a bucket, raspberry iced tea & lemonade cocktails, 2 slim can koozies, dog bowl, dog bandana, large t-shirt, 750 ml bottle good boy vodka, and a bar mat.
Must be 21 to bid. ID will be checked by BNBR volunteers.
Starting bid
Say "Goodnight Sweetheart" to your furry friend with this plush Nate & Jeremiah vegan leather dog bed and XL Lambchop toy.
Dimensions: 24 in L x 19 in W.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!