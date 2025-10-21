Operation Combating Veteran Suicide
Bulls Eyes' for Veterans Dart Tournament Silent Auction

Women Solider Wood Carving
Women Solider Wood Carving
$10

Starting bid

A beautiful wood carving from our very own local carver Jim Tolly.

Viking Valhalla Pool Cue and OCVS Hat
Viking Valhalla Pool Cue and OCVS Hat
$20

Starting bid

Whiskey and Koozies
Whiskey and Koozies item
Whiskey and Koozies
$15

Starting bid

Bone Snapper Straight Rye Whiskey Single Barrel 199/200 bottle and 2 OCVS Koozies

Munchies and T-shirt item
Munchies and T-shirt
$20

Starting bid

Take a week away from cooking with Munchies! Local food ready to service to your family.

My Hero Firefighter Wood Carving
My Hero Firefighter Wood Carving
$10

Starting bid

Support our firefighters. An original carving for our local carver Jim Tolly

Lady's Set item
Lady's Set
$10

Starting bid

A beautiful necklace and earring from Berg, a candle from Deadwood Distilling Co and T-shirt from the Oasis.

Graphite Pool Cue and Bag item
Graphite Pool Cue and Bag
$10

Starting bid

USA Handcrafted Wreath item
USA Handcrafted Wreath
$20

Starting bid

Tattoo Gift Certificate and T-shirt item
Tattoo Gift Certificate and T-shirt
$20

Starting bid

$106.20 Gift Certificate from Bad Ass Cat Tattoo and Oasis T-shirt

Montana Silversmith Necklace and Earrings item
Montana Silversmith Necklace and Earrings
$15

Starting bid

Dart Board Set item
Dart Board Set
Dart Board Set
$20

Starting bid

Showdown dartboard, 2 sets of darts and dart case

Fall Wreath item
Fall Wreath
$20

Starting bid

One Big Firework item
One Big Firework
$10

Starting bid

Racoon Firework 12 shot

Cobra Box Firework Set item
Cobra Box Firework Set
$50

Starting bid

Coffee Basket & More item
Coffee Basket & More
$10

Starting bid

Puppy Stroller and More item
Puppy Stroller and More
$75

Starting bid

Puppy stroller, toys, collar, leash, and so so much more!

Ice Melt item
Ice Melt
$2

Starting bid

