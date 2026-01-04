Bully Baum Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Most shelters can't afford $60-$120/month for IVDD treatment.
No expiration
REALITY: $25/month = $300/year. That's FOUR DOGS who walk again instead of being put down. Compare that to one $8,000 surgery with a large failure rate.
No expiration
YOUR IMPACT: Supports research grants that will save thousands of dogs by proving our success rate scientifically.
No expiration
Recognition in grant applications and research publications as a major donor to further research and development of all our incredible products.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!