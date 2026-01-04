Bully Baum inc

Bully Baum Memberships

🥉 Shelter Hero
$10

No expiration

 Most shelters can't afford $60-$120/month for IVDD treatment.

🥈 Recovery Champion
$25

No expiration

REALITY: $25/month = $300/year. That's FOUR DOGS who walk again instead of being put down. Compare that to one $8,000 surgery with a large failure rate.

🥇 Founders Circle
$50

No expiration

YOUR IMPACT: Supports research grants that will save thousands of dogs by proving our success rate scientifically.

💎 Legacy Maker
$100

No expiration

Recognition in grant applications and research publications as a major donor to further research and development of all our incredible products.

