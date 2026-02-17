Bumps For Bash 2026

About this event
Includes participation in double elimination volleyball tournament, T-Shirt, and food provided as part of the event.
General access to the event and food provided as part of the event.
Kids 12 and under are free and receive a door prize + raffle ticket
Event themed T-Shirt with Bumps For Bash Logo and date. You do NOT need to purchase a separate T-Shirt if you are participating in the volleyball tournament.
$
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