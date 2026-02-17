Still Sebastian, Inc.

Hosted by

Still Sebastian, Inc.

About this event

Bumps For Bash 2026

101 N Main St

Minoa, NY 13116, USA

Play in the Double Elimination Tournament!
$30
Available until May 22

Includes participation in double elimination volleyball tournament, T-Shirt, and food provided as part of the event.

General Admission
$10

General access to the event and food provided as part of the event.

12 Years Old & Under General Admission
Free

Kids 12 and under are free and receive a door prize + raffle ticket

T-Shirt Purchase
$25
Available until May 22

Event themed T-Shirt with Bumps For Bash Logo and date. You do NOT need to purchase a separate T-Shirt if you are participating in the volleyball tournament.

Add a donation for Still Sebastian, Inc.

$

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