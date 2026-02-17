Bunny Phone Club — The Bunny Drop Bundle ($5)

About this shop
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Someone recently told us our page is “good for the soul.”
So, we made something you can carry with you.
Let’s be honest.
The world is a lot.
So give yourself some buns, hun. 🐰
$5 donation = 8 instant bunny wallpapers (lock screens or home screens)
A full themed bundle packed with pocket-sized serotonin, sent directly to your email to download and use.
All featured bunnies are either current residents or Bunanza Rabbit Rescue alumni! 😍✨
P.S. Downloads include clean versions with logos removed for personal use.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!