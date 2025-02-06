Kolbe Center, Inc

Hosted by

Kolbe Center, Inc

About this event

BUNCO

830 Poplar St

Macon, GA 31201, USA

1 TICKET
$40
1 TICKET
TABLE OF 4
$140
TABLE OF 4
SPONSORSHIP/ Starting at $200
$200
Sponsorship benefits : company name/logo placement on event banner, social media, and program, as well as on our website Donor page. Complimentary tickets are reserved for you at this event and public acknowledgment during the event.
Add a donation for Kolbe Center, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!