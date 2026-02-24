Aledo Parent Teacher Organization Inc

Bunco and Brunch Extras

Drink Tickets
$5

Pre-purchase a set number of drink tickets ahead of time.

Dead or Alive Bracelets
$10

Pre-purchase your bracelets for the Dead or Alive game. The more bracelets you have the longer you stay in the game and the better chance you have to win! The winner will receive a Ninja Slushie Machine valued at $399.99!

Raffle Tickets
$5

Pre-purchase your raffle tickets. Raffle tickets can be used for any of the 3 raffle items: Aledo Swag Cooler, Shark Robot Vacuum, Shark Misting Fan.

