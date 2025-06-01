A Bunco Soiree (Sponsorship Opportunities)

You may send payment to: Charity Unite, P.O. Box 234, Temple, TX 76501
Top-tier visibility and brand promotion
Logo featured on all event materials (flyers, programs, signage)
Premium vendor booth space (10’ x 10’) in high-traffic area
Recognition during opening announcements
Logo with clickable link on event website and social media shout-outs
Opportunity to place branded materials in event swag bags
Host 3 Bunco tables with your logo on display
Featured prize donation announced and promoted
Dice & Designer Sponsor
$500
Mid-tier exposure with meaningful presence
Logo on select marketing materials and event signage
Standard vendor booth space (10’ x 10’)
Logo listed on event website and social media
Opportunity to place branded materials in event swag bags
Donated prize featured and promoted during Bunco game
Host 2 Bunco tables with signage
Branded materials in swag bags
Chic Chance Sponsor
$250
A simple, effective way to get involved
Logo included on group sponsor signage at the event
Host 1 Bunco table
Mention in one social media post
Opportunity to place branded materials in event swag bags
Donated prize featured and promoted during Bunco game
Name listed on event webpa
Runway Royalty – $50 (Premier Vendor Level)
$50
Perfect for businesses, boutiques, and creators who want to showcase their products or services!
5' X 10' Indoor Space (bring your own table setup)
Host 3 Bunco tables with your signage
Donate prize(s) featured and promoted during Bunco game
Opportunity to include promotional items or samples in our swag bags
Logo on event marketing materials, website, and social me
Listed as an official vendor sponsor in our printed program and social media
Style & Roll Vendor
$25
Showcase your products or services directly to guests
5’ x 10’ indoor booth space
Host 2 Bunco table with your signage
Donate prize(s) featured and promoted during Bunco game
Logo on event marketing materials, website, and social media
Glam Bag Sponsor
$10
An easy, low-cost way to gain visibility and support the cause!
Opportunity to add promotional items or materials to swag bags
Recognition as a sponsor on our event signage and social media
Add a donation for Charity Unite
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!