Bunco for Beauties - Summer 2025

🎉 Enter to Win Our Summer Fun Basket Raffle! ☀️

Get ready for your best summer yet! We're raffling off a Summer Fun Basket packed with everything you need for the perfect outdoor adventure, including:

🧊 Stanley Mini Cooler

🥤 Two Tumblers

🧺 Cozy Picnic Blanket

🦟 Bug Spray

🔥 S’mores Kit

🍢 Telescoping Roasting Forks

Perfect for picnics, camping trips, or backyard fun!

🎟️ Raffle Tickets:

1 ticket for $1

25 tickets for $10

📅 Don’t miss out! Prepurchase raffle tickets by July 25th.