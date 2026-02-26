500 Turkeys Inc

Hosted by

500 Turkeys Inc

About this event

2026 Bunco Team Signup

780 Juniper Rd

Valparaiso, IN 46385, USA

Refreshments Assistant
Free

4:30-10 pm - Assist Rose with food prep and setup.

Guest Check-in
Free

4:30-6:30 pm - Check-in ticketholders as they arrive.

Bake Sale
Free

4:30-9:30 pm - Assist with bake sale table.

Guest Give-aways
Free

8-9:30 pm - Move guest gifts to the registration table before game ends. Hand out Goodie Bags, Assist guests

Auction Monitor
Free

4:30-9 pm - Help with setup of all auction baskets. Monitor and help guests as needed with how to bid or any other questions they may have. Notate winners at the end of auction. At the end of the night give directions on how and where to cash out.

Photo Booth Assistant
Free

4:30-9:30 pm - Assist with photo booth as needed with Rae. Collect donations, Provide pickup ticket to guest, Print guest photos from Rae's SD card and place in frames. Put the ticket stub in the photo frame with their print and assist guests with pickup.

Floater
Free

4:30-10 pm - Willing to help where needed.

Merch Sales
Free

4:30-9:30 pm - Answer questions and complete merchandise sales for guests.

Bunco Player
Free

6-9 pm - We may need team members to fill in empty seats. If needed, would you be interested in playing.

END OF NIGHT Auction Checkout Calculator
Free

9-9:30 pm - Total all auction winnings BEFORE the guest reaches check out and direct them to the correct cashier line.

END OF NIGHT Guest helpers after checkout
Free

9-9:30 pm - Help guests with getting their auction items to their vehicles as needed.

END OF NIGHT Self Checkout Supervisor
Free

8-9:30 pm - Verify self-checkout payments have been approved before guests leave.

END OF NIGHT Banner Take-down
Free

9-9:30 pm - Take down banners, signs and QR codes. Return all banners and signs to the nest.

END OF NIGHT Clean-up
Free

9-10 pm - All team members are expected to help with clean-up. Fold up and return tables & chairs to storage. Return all supplies to the nest, and return the gym better than we received it.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!