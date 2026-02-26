2026 Bunco Team Signup

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About this event
4:30-10 pm - Assist Rose with food prep and setup.
4:30-6:30 pm - Check-in ticketholders as they arrive.
4:30-9:30 pm - Assist with bake sale table.
8-9:30 pm - Move guest gifts to the registration table before game ends. Hand out Goodie Bags, Assist guests
4:30-9 pm - Help with setup of all auction baskets. Monitor and help guests as needed with how to bid or any other questions they may have. Notate winners at the end of auction. At the end of the night give directions on how and where to cash out.
4:30-9:30 pm - Assist with photo booth as needed with Rae. Collect donations, Provide pickup ticket to guest, Print guest photos from Rae's SD card and place in frames. Put the ticket stub in the photo frame with their print and assist guests with pickup.
4:30-10 pm - Willing to help where needed.
4:30-9:30 pm - Answer questions and complete merchandise sales for guests.
6-9 pm - We may need team members to fill in empty seats. If needed, would you be interested in playing.
9-9:30 pm - Total all auction winnings BEFORE the guest reaches check out and direct them to the correct cashier line.
9-9:30 pm - Help guests with getting their auction items to their vehicles as needed.
8-9:30 pm - Verify self-checkout payments have been approved before guests leave.
9-9:30 pm - Take down banners, signs and QR codes. Return all banners and signs to the nest.
9-10 pm - All team members are expected to help with clean-up. Fold up and return tables & chairs to storage. Return all supplies to the nest, and return the gym better than we received it.
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