Bundle-Up Benefit Raffle Sponsorship 2025

Gold Sponsorship includes: * Hyperlink Logo displayed on the charity’s main website for 1 year. * Logo placement on the raffle homepage leading up to and during event. * Exclusive Logo placement social media shout-outs leading up to the raffle. * Featured spotlight on one of the raffle items. * 2 x 3 ad or logo placement in post-event email to all participants.
Silver Sponsorship includes: * Logo displayed on the raffle website. * Your company’s hyperlink listed on the charity’s website for 1 year. * Logo placement on social media shout-outs leading up to the raffle. * Option to donate an item or service for the raffle. * 2 x 3 ad or logo placement in post event email to all participants.
Bronze Sponsorship includes: * Logo displayed on the raffle website. * Company listed on social media shout-outs leading up to the raffle.
*A portion of the funds from your sponsorship will be used to purchase Lottery Scratch Tickets to contribute to our Grand Prize (someone will win the whole batch of scratch tickets!!!!).
