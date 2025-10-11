Bundle-Up Benefit Raffle Sponsorship 2025

Virtual

Online

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$500

Gold Sponsorship includes: * Hyperlink Logo displayed on the charity’s main website for 1 year. * Logo placement on the raffle homepage leading up to and during event. * Exclusive Logo placement social media shout-outs leading up to the raffle. * Featured spotlight on one of the raffle items. * 2 x 3 ad or logo placement in post-event email to all participants.

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$250

Silver Sponsorship includes: * Logo displayed on the raffle website. * Your company’s hyperlink listed on the charity’s website for 1 year. * Logo placement on social media shout-outs leading up to the raffle. * Option to donate an item or service for the raffle. * 2 x 3 ad or logo placement in post event email to all participants.

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$50

Bronze Sponsorship includes: * Logo displayed on the raffle website. * Company listed on social media shout-outs leading up to the raffle.

*A portion of the funds from your sponsorship will be used to purchase Lottery Scratch Tickets to contribute to our Grand Prize (someone will win the whole batch of scratch tickets!!!!).

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing