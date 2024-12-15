Bunna & Chai: A Sip Through African Heritage

Your ticket includes access to the full tea party experience, featuring authentic Ethiopian coffee, African teas, a curated menu of charcuterie and pastries, and a cultural celebration of African heritage. Plus, by attending, you’re making a meaningful impact on our fundraising efforts, supporting a cause that matters to our community.
Red Sponsor
$250
Your package includes: 2 VIP Tickets, your Logo or name featured in event program and signage, and an Opportunity to include branded items in gift bags.
Gold Sponsor
$500
Your package includes: 4 VIP Tickets, your Logo or name on invitations, social media promotions, and event program, a Speaking opportunity or acknowledgment during the event, and Premium placement of branded items in gift bags.
Green Sponsor
$1,000
Your package includes: 6 VIP Tickets, Exclusive naming rights: “Sponsored by [Your Name/Company]”, your Logo on all materials and signage, Recognition in a post-event thank-you letter, and an Option to display a small booth at the event.
