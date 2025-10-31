Little Patch of Heaven Sanctuary Inc

Bunny Barn 🐰🤍

💌 Bunny Buddy
$25

No expiration

Receive a photo and personalized letter from one of our rescue bunnies. This is the perfect little gift for an animal lover!

🎥 Bunny Pal
$60

No expiration

Enjoy a free Open Farm ticket plus a 5-minute FaceTime session with one of our adorable rescue bunnies!

🎨 Bunny Hero
$100

No expiration

Get private cuddle time with a rescue bunny, and decorate & paint their name plate for our Bunny Building!
Includes a tax-deductible donation receipt.

