VENDOR SPACE for Bunny Pizza Party & Puppy Adoption Event

11 Stillwater Rd

Blairstown, NJ 07825, USA

PRIME INSIDE 8X9 ( space #1)
$40

location by front door, wall space,

electric-1plug

PRIME INSIDE 10X10
$45

Near entry, wall space, electric-1 plug

INSIDE 10x10 (#8)
$35

electric- 1 plug

INSIDE 8x8
$30

electric-1 plug

OUTSIDE Ice Cream or Face Painting ONLY
$20

this spot is near the front door, on pavement- 6x6

OUTSIDE 8X10 (#10 & 19)
$25

no electric- on the lawn

OUTSIDE 10X10 (#12,13,15, 17 & 18)
$30

no electric- on the lawn

OUTSIDE Ice cream or face painting ONLY
$15

between the puppies & bounce house, on the lawn, no electric, 4x6

OUTSIDE 14X10 (#14 or 15)
$35

no electric, on the lawn, next to the bounce house

FOOD TRUCK (only #21 is left)
$35

on pavement, no electric

8' Table Rental w/one chair
$8
5X5 OUTSIDE #22
$10

SMALL outside space on parking lot

4x6 OUTSIDE- FOR FACE PAINTING ONLY
$15

between the puppies & bounce house, on the lawn, no electric, 4x6

