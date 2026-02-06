Russell W Bunting Periodontal Study Club

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Russell W Bunting Periodontal Study Club

About this event

February 6, 2026 Registration

3500 S State St

Ann Arbor, MI 48108, USA

Active Members
Free

Active Members for 2026 can attend this event free of charge

Associate Members
Free

Associate Members for 2026 can attend this event free of charge

Non-Licensed Dental Staff- Late Registration
$130

Active Members can bring in their office staff the Medical Emergency lecture and Hands-on Training

Guest of Member
$250

Guests of any bunting members can join this single lecture

Life Members
$100

Life Members can register for single meetings at a reduced rate

Students by invitation
$80

Students that have been invited to attend register here

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