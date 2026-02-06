February 6, 2026 Registration

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About this event
Active Members for 2026 can attend this event free of charge
Associate Members for 2026 can attend this event free of charge
Active Members can bring in their office staff the Medical Emergency lecture and Hands-on Training
Guests of any bunting members can join this single lecture
Life Members can register for single meetings at a reduced rate
Students that have been invited to attend register here
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