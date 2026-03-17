Burger & Beer Bash Silent Auction

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Starting bid
D1 Training Body Comp and Swag bundle.
Valued at $325
Starting bid
Hydration is important! Not feeling well? Partied too hard last night? Go get a hydrated with an IV drip and feel better quickly!
Valued at $135
Starting bid
Fore! Grab 3 friends and hit the links for a fun day!
Valued at $220
Starting bid
Go get some new ink at Crazy Lady Tattoo!
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Go get some new ink at Crazy Lady Tattoo!
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Go get some new ink at Crazy Lady Tattoo!
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Stock up for your next party!
Donated by the Shakopee Boys Basketball Booster Club.
Valued at $50
Starting bid
Mana Brewing Swag Basket with two $25 gift cards!
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Sabers swag gift basket donated by Shakopee Valley Sports!
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Get your head restrung by Strings by Bear!
Valued at $55
Starting bid
Starting bid
Luxury Pillow from Mattress by Appointment.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Donated by Absolute Sports Cards in Savage
Valued at $55
Starting bid
Framed and autographed photo of Twins HOF and 2 time champion Manager Tom Kelly.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Gift basket donated by Badger Hill Brewing
Valued at $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!