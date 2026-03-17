Shakopee Lacrosse Booster Club, Inc.
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Shakopee Lacrosse Booster Club, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Burger & Beer Bash Silent Auction

D1 Training Swag Basket item
D1 Training Swag Basket
$25

Starting bid

D1 Training Body Comp and Swag bundle.


Valued at $325

IV Hydration Drip by My NP Direct item
IV Hydration Drip by My NP Direct
$25

Starting bid

Hydration is important! Not feeling well? Partied too hard last night? Go get a hydrated with an IV drip and feel better quickly!


Valued at $135

4 Rounds of golf at Bluff Creek Golf Course item
4 Rounds of golf at Bluff Creek Golf Course item
4 Rounds of golf at Bluff Creek Golf Course
$25

Starting bid

Fore! Grab 3 friends and hit the links for a fun day!


Valued at $220

Crazy Lady Ink Gift Card #1 item
Crazy Lady Ink Gift Card #1
$25

Starting bid

Go get some new ink at Crazy Lady Tattoo!


Valued at $100

Crazy Lady Ink Gift Card #2 item
Crazy Lady Ink Gift Card #2
$25

Starting bid

Go get some new ink at Crazy Lady Tattoo!


Valued at $100

Crazy Lady Ink Tattoo #3 item
Crazy Lady Ink Tattoo #3
$25

Starting bid

Go get some new ink at Crazy Lady Tattoo!


Valued at $100

Frito Lay Basketball Gift Basket item
Frito Lay Basketball Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Stock up for your next party!


Donated by the Shakopee Boys Basketball Booster Club.


Valued at $50

Mana Brewing Gift Basket item
Mana Brewing Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Mana Brewing Swag Basket with two $25 gift cards!


Valued at $100

Sabers Swag Basket item
Sabers Swag Basket
$25

Starting bid

Sabers swag gift basket donated by Shakopee Valley Sports!


Valued at $100

Custom Head Stringing item
Custom Head Stringing
$20

Starting bid

Get your head restrung by Strings by Bear!


Valued at $55

Texas Road House Donation Box item
Texas Road House Donation Box
$25

Starting bid

Luxury Pillow item
Luxury Pillow
$25

Starting bid

Luxury Pillow from Mattress by Appointment.


Valued at $100

Box of Hockey Trading Cards item
Box of Hockey Trading Cards
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Absolute Sports Cards in Savage


Valued at $55

Framed and autographed photo of Tom Kelly item
Framed and autographed photo of Tom Kelly
$25

Starting bid

Framed and autographed photo of Twins HOF and 2 time champion Manager Tom Kelly.

Valued at $100

Badger Hill Gift Basket item
Badger Hill Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Gift basket donated by Badger Hill Brewing


Valued at $100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!