Flintwood Wesleyan Church

Offered by

Flintwood Wesleyan Church

About this shop

Burger & Dog Bash Fundraiser

Free-Will Garage Sale Donation
Pay what you can

Our garage sale is a free-will donation event. Take what you want and give what you can!

Value Meal #1
$8

1 hotdog

1 side

1 drink


Be sure to specify which side and drink you want on the next screen.

Condiments available upon request.

Value Meal #2
$10

1 hamburger

1 side

1 drink


Be sure to specify which side and drink you want on the next screen.

Condiments available upon request.

Value Meal #3
$11

1 hamburger

2 sides

1 drink


Be sure to specify which sides and drink you want on the next screen.

Condiments available upon request.

Value Meal #4
$12

1 cheeseburger

2 sides

1 drink


Be sure to specify which sides and drink you want on the next screen.

Condiments available upon request.

Value Meal #5
$12

Chicken

1 side

1 drink


Be sure to specify which side and drink you want on the next screen.

Condiments available upon request.

Standalone Side(s)
$1

Be sure to specify which side(s) you want on the next screen.


Available Sides:

Chips

Potato Salad

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Add a donation for Flintwood Wesleyan Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!