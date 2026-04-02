Burger & Dog Bash Fundraiser

Offered by
About this shop
Our garage sale is a free-will donation event. Take what you want and give what you can!
1 hotdog
1 side
1 drink
Be sure to specify which side and drink you want on the next screen.
Condiments available upon request.
1 hamburger
1 side
1 drink
Be sure to specify which side and drink you want on the next screen.
Condiments available upon request.
1 hamburger
2 sides
1 drink
Be sure to specify which sides and drink you want on the next screen.
Condiments available upon request.
1 cheeseburger
2 sides
1 drink
Be sure to specify which sides and drink you want on the next screen.
Condiments available upon request.
Chicken
1 side
1 drink
Be sure to specify which side and drink you want on the next screen.
Condiments available upon request.
Be sure to specify which side(s) you want on the next screen.
Available Sides:
Chips
Potato Salad
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!