Dubuque Pride INC

Hosted by

Dubuque Pride INC

About this event

Burger Night Fundraiser for DBQ Pride

890 Iowa St

Dubuque, IA 52001, USA

Burger with Cheese
$12

A classic grilled beef burger topped with melted cheese and served with access to the salad bar, a variety of chips, and a selection of desserts. Pop and water are sold separately.

Burger without Cheese
$12

A juicy grilled beef burger served plain for those who prefer it without cheese, accompanied by the salad bar, a variety of chips, and a selection of desserts. Pop and water are sold separately.

Chicken Strips
$12

Crispy, golden-breaded chicken tenders served with access to the salad bar, a variety of chips, and a selection of desserts. Pop and water are sold separately.

Add a donation for Dubuque Pride INC

$

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