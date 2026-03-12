Burger Night Fundraiser for DBQ Pride

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A classic grilled beef burger topped with melted cheese and served with access to the salad bar, a variety of chips, and a selection of desserts. Pop and water are sold separately.
A juicy grilled beef burger served plain for those who prefer it without cheese, accompanied by the salad bar, a variety of chips, and a selection of desserts. Pop and water are sold separately.
Crispy, golden-breaded chicken tenders served with access to the salad bar, a variety of chips, and a selection of desserts. Pop and water are sold separately.
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