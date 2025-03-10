Burial Sites from the American Revolution

Attendees should plan to drive to Farmington High School independently and meet Ridgefield Historical Society staff in the school lobby at 2:15 p.m. to check in and secure seating. Please allow approximately one hour and fifteen minutes for travel from Ridgefield, depending on traffic. The presentations begin promptly at 2:45 p.m.

