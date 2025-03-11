2025 BCP Trike-A-Thon!

Support Fenrir at the Trike-a-thon item
Support Fenrir at the Trike-a-thon
$10
Fenrir says his main goal is to ride the whole time. Pledge $10 for every 10 minutes that Fenrir rides.
Support Zachary at Trike-a-thon item
Support Zachary at Trike-a-thon
$10
Zachary is going to ride and have fun with his friends. Pledge $10 to support his day!
Support Archie at the Trike-a-thon item
Support Archie at the Trike-a-thon
$10
Archie looks forward to playing with his friends and riding distant bikes and trikes and cars. Pledge $10 for each vehicle he rides!
Support Tuuli at Trike-A-Thon! item
Support Tuuli at Trike-A-Thon!
$10
Tuuli is still working on her biking skills, but has a passion for making sure her friends stay hydrated. Pledge $10 for every water bottle distributed to riders!
Support Damian and Miles at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Damian and Miles at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Damian and Miles love racing each other and friends at BCP. They’re raising money and riding bikes because they want to help improve and replace outside equipment for the preschool. Pledge $ to help them meet their goal!
Support Miles at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Miles at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Miles tells us that he wants to go super fast, like on his scooter. Pledge $10 for each lap he speeds through!
Support Clark at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Clark at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Clark wants to make an obstacle course and run around. Pledge $10 for each obstacle Clark creates!
Support Shane at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Shane at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Shane wants to roll around town! Pledge $10 for his fun afternoon.
Support Marky at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Marky at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Marky's goal is to keep his interest for one lap before he goes off and does his own thing. Pledge $10 for each lap Marky completes!
Support Juniper at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Juniper at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Juniper plans to practice her bike riding skills. Pledge $ to support her goal!
Support Forest at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Forest at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Forest loves riding his bike with no training wheels! His goal is to ride the whole time with a few snack breaks along the way. Pledge $10 for every set of laps Forest rides!
Support Ocean at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Ocean at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Ocean’s goal is to ride SUPER fast (like the fastest ever, ever, ever.) Donate $10 for every super fast lap Ocean completes to help his goal of raising money for his school!
Support Aksel at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Aksel at Trike-a-thon!
$10
When we asked Aksel about the Trike-a-thon, he said, "It's real cool." Pledge $10 if you agree with Aksel!
Support Jamal at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Jamal at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Support Jamal as he takes on the track!
Support Marvel at Trike-a-thon item
Support Marvel at Trike-a-thon
$10
Donate $ to help support BCP!
Support Elliott at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Elliott at Trike-a-thon!
$10
How many laps will Elliott ride?
Support Sebastian at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Sebastian at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Pledge $10 a lap!
Support Eleanor at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Eleanor at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Donate $ to help support Eleanor's school!
Support Darcy at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Darcy at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Pledge $10 for every lap Darcy rides!
Support Frederick at Trike-a-thon item
Support Frederick at Trike-a-thon
$10
Pledge $10 a lap!
Support Cozi at Trike-a-thon item
Support Cozi at Trike-a-thon
$10
Donate $ to support Cozi and BCP!
Support Isabel at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Isabel at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Pledge $ to support Isabel's ride.
Support Arthur at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Arthur at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Help Arthur raise $ for his school!
Support Elle at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Elle at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Pledge $10 a lap!
Support Milena at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Milena at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Donate $ to help Milena's school give more scholarships!
Support Beatrice at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Beatrice at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Pledge $10 a lap!
Support Jalen at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Jalen at Trike-a-thon!
$10
How many laps will Jalen do?
Support Noah H at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Noah H at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Pledge $10 a lap!
Support EJ at Trike-a-thon! item
Support EJ at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Donate $ to support BCP!
Support Ezra at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Ezra at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Help support the BCP scholarship program!
Support Ara at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Ara at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Pledge $10 a lap!
Support Brenna at Trike-a-thon item
Support Brenna at Trike-a-thon
$10
Help BCP upgrade their playground equipment!
Support William at Trike-a-thon! item
Support William at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Pledge $10 a lap!
Support Delilah at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Delilah at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Donate $ to support Delilah's school!
Support Emma at Trike-a-thon! item
Support Emma at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Pledge $10 a lap!
