2025 BCP Trike-A-Thon!

Fenrir says his main goal is to ride the whole time. Pledge $10 for every 10 minutes that Fenrir rides.
Support Zachary at Trike-a-thon
$10
Zachary is going to ride and have fun with his friends. Pledge $10 to support his day!
Support Archie at the Trike-a-thon
$10
Archie looks forward to playing with his friends and riding distant bikes and trikes and cars. Pledge $10 for each vehicle he rides!
Support Tuuli at Trike-A-Thon!
$10
Tuuli is still working on her biking skills, but has a passion for making sure her friends stay hydrated. Pledge $10 for every water bottle distributed to riders!
Support Damian and Miles at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Damian and Miles love racing each other and friends at BCP. They’re raising money and riding bikes because they want to help improve and replace outside equipment for the preschool. Pledge $ to help them meet their goal!
Support Miles at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Miles tells us that he wants to go super fast, like on his scooter. Pledge $10 for each lap he speeds through!
Support Clark at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Clark wants to make an obstacle course and run around. Pledge $10 for each obstacle Clark creates!
Support Shane at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Shane wants to roll around town! Pledge $10 for his fun afternoon.
Support Marky at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Marky's goal is to keep his interest for one lap before he goes off and does his own thing. Pledge $10 for each lap Marky completes!
Support Juniper at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Juniper plans to practice her bike riding skills. Pledge $ to support her goal!
Support Forest at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Forest loves riding his bike with no training wheels! His goal is to ride the whole time with a few snack breaks along the way. Pledge $10 for every set of laps Forest rides!
Support Ocean at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Ocean’s goal is to ride SUPER fast (like the fastest ever, ever, ever.) Donate $10 for every super fast lap Ocean completes to help his goal of raising money for his school!
Support Aksel at Trike-a-thon!
$10
When we asked Aksel about the Trike-a-thon, he said, "It's real cool." Pledge $10 if you agree with Aksel!
Support Jamal at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Support Jamal as he takes on the track!
Support Marvel at Trike-a-thon
$10
Donate $ to help support BCP!
Support Elliott at Trike-a-thon!
$10
How many laps will Elliott ride?
Support Sebastian at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Pledge $10 a lap!
Support Eleanor at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Donate $ to help support Eleanor's school!
Support Darcy at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Pledge $10 for every lap Darcy rides!
Support Frederick at Trike-a-thon
$10
Pledge $10 a lap!
Support Cozi at Trike-a-thon
$10
Donate $ to support Cozi and BCP!
Support Isabel at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Pledge $ to support Isabel's ride.
Support Arthur at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Help Arthur raise $ for his school!
Support Elle at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Pledge $10 a lap!
Support Milena at Trike-a-thon!
$10
Donate $ to help Milena's school give more scholarships!
