Sponsorship / Burien Uncorked / Wine Walk

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About this event
This level is for MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN
Logo on map, press release, social and 4 tickets to the crawl.
This level is for NON-MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN
Logo on map, press release, social and 4 tickets to the crawl.
This level is for MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN
Logo on poster, social and 2 tickets to the crawl.
This level is for NON-MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN
Logo on poster, social and 2 tickets to the crawl.
This level is for MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN
Logo on poster and social.
This level is for NON-MEMBER OF DISCOVER BURIEN
Logo on poster & social media.
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