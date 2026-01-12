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Discover Burien

About this event

Sponsorship / Burien Uncorked / Wine Walk

Merlot / Main Sponsor
$500

This level is for MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN

Logo on map, press release, social and 4 tickets to the crawl.

Merlot / Main / NON-MEMBER
$700

This level is for NON-MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN

Logo on map, press release, social and 4 tickets to the crawl.

Malbec / MEMBER
$250

This level is for MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN

Logo on poster, social and 2 tickets to the crawl.

Malbec / NON-MEMBER
$350

This level is for NON-MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN

Logo on poster, social and 2 tickets to the crawl.

Pino Grigio / MEMBER
$150

This level is for MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN

Logo on poster and social.

Pino Grigio / NON-MEMBER
$200

This level is for NON-MEMBER OF DISCOVER BURIEN

Logo on poster & social media.

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