Burlington Volunteer Fire Dept Tractor Raffle

TWO (2) PRIZES TO BE AWARDED

1st Prize: 2026 Massey Ferguson 1GC.23B Tractor with Loader and Backhoe (value $25,000)

2nd Prize: Amazon Gift Card ($500)





TRACTOR RAFFLE





Sponsored by Burlington Volunteer Fire Department





ONLY 800 TICKETS SOLD





To benefit the purchase of a Thermal Search & Rescue Drone for the Fire Department





1st Prize: 2026 Massey Ferguson 1GC.23B Tractor with Loader and Backhoe (Value $25,000)

2nd Prize: $500 Amazon Gift Card





Drawing to be held: October 5, 2026 at 7PM. Burlington Volunteer Fire Department HQ, 719 George Washington Tpke, Burlington CT 06013





Ticket holders need not be present to win. Winner responsible for all taxes & fees.





PRIZES NOT REDEEMABLE FOR CASH AND EXCLUDE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES



