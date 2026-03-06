Burlington Volunteer Fire Dept Inc

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Burlington Volunteer Fire Dept Inc

About this raffle

Burlington Volunteer Fire Dept Tractor Raffle

One chance of winning
$50

TWO (2) PRIZES TO BE AWARDED
1st Prize: 2026 Massey Ferguson 1GC.23B Tractor with Loader and Backhoe (value $25,000)
2nd Prize: Amazon Gift Card ($500)


TRACTOR RAFFLE


Sponsored by Burlington Volunteer Fire Department


ONLY 800 TICKETS SOLD


To benefit the purchase of a Thermal Search & Rescue Drone for the Fire Department


1st Prize:  2026 Massey Ferguson 1GC.23B Tractor with Loader and Backhoe (Value $25,000)

2nd Prize: $500 Amazon Gift Card


Drawing to be held: October 5, 2026 at 7PM.  Burlington Volunteer Fire Department HQ, 719 George Washington Tpke, Burlington CT 06013


Ticket holders need not be present to win.  Winner responsible for all taxes & fees. 


PRIZES NOT REDEEMABLE FOR CASH AND EXCLUDE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES


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