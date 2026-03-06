Burlington Volunteer Fire Dept Tractor Raffle

About this raffle
TWO (2) PRIZES TO BE AWARDED
1st Prize: 2026 Massey Ferguson 1GC.23B Tractor with Loader and Backhoe (value $25,000)
2nd Prize: Amazon Gift Card ($500)
TRACTOR RAFFLE
Sponsored by Burlington Volunteer Fire Department
ONLY 800 TICKETS SOLD
To benefit the purchase of a Thermal Search & Rescue Drone for the Fire Department
1st Prize: 2026 Massey Ferguson 1GC.23B Tractor with Loader and Backhoe (Value $25,000)
2nd Prize: $500 Amazon Gift Card
Drawing to be held: October 5, 2026 at 7PM. Burlington Volunteer Fire Department HQ, 719 George Washington Tpke, Burlington CT 06013
Ticket holders need not be present to win. Winner responsible for all taxes & fees.
PRIZES NOT REDEEMABLE FOR CASH AND EXCLUDE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
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