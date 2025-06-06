Burma Center 2025 Annual Friendraiser's Silent Auction

Take your taste buds on a culinary tour across Asia with gift tickets to three of the town’s favorite Asian restaurants. Savor the rich flavors of authentic dishes — from sizzling stir-fries and fragrant curries to fresh sushi and perfectly crafted noodles. Each restaurant offers a unique dining experience that celebrates tradition, flavor, and artistry. Whether you enjoy them all in one weekend or spread out the adventure, this basket promises three unforgettable meals and a delicious journey around Asia — no passport required! (Items included: Tiny Branch Sushi and Boba $115, Suipi’s East End Eatery - $120, New Asian Taste - $40. Valued at $275)

(Minimum bid increment is $5)