Burma Center 2025 Annual Friendraiser's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect coffee moment with this Starbucks gift set featuring two cups, a bag of premium Starbucks coffee, and a stylish keychain. Ideal for anyone who loves to start their day with a fresh brew and a touch of Starbucks charm. (Items included: Starbucks bottles, coffee roast, and chain. Valued at $86.73)
(Minimum bid increment is $5)
Starting bid
Treat yourself or a fellow coffee enthusiast with this deluxe Starbucks basket that includes two cups, two bags of rich Starbucks coffee, and a signature keychain. Perfect for sharing—or savoring all to yourself! (Items included: Starbucks bottles, coffee roast, and chain. Valued at $86.73)
(Minimum bid increment is $5)
Starting bid
Bring the coffeehouse experience home with this Starbucks basket featuring three cups, and one bag of Starbucks coffee. A wonderful way to enjoy your favorite blends in good company or to expand your mug collection. (Items included: Starbucks bottles, coffee roast, and chain. Valued at $86.73)
(Minimum bid increment is $5)
Starting bid
Start your day right with this cozy coffee combo! Enjoy rich, aromatic coffee bags and signature mugs from BIGGBY and Starbucks. It’s the perfect balance of bold and smooth — ideal for cozy mornings, work breaks, or weekend lounging. Treat yourself (or another coffee lover) to café-quality coffee at home! (Items included: Biggy - $27, Starbucks - $74.8. Valued at $101.8)
(Minimum bid increment is $5)
Starting bid
Take your taste buds on a culinary tour across Asia with gift tickets to three of the town’s favorite Asian restaurants. Savor the rich flavors of authentic dishes — from sizzling stir-fries and fragrant curries to fresh sushi and perfectly crafted noodles. Each restaurant offers a unique dining experience that celebrates tradition, flavor, and artistry. Whether you enjoy them all in one weekend or spread out the adventure, this basket promises three unforgettable meals and a delicious journey around Asia — no passport required! (Items included: Tiny Branch Sushi and Boba $115, Suipi’s East End Eatery - $120, New Asian Taste - $40. Valued at $275)
(Minimum bid increment is $5)
Starting bid
Stay in, go out — the choice is yours! Treat yourself with gift tickets to local restaurants, pizza places, and drink hangouts. Perfect for date nights, girls’ nights, or family pizza parties, this basket brings together everything you need for good food, great drinks, and even better memories. (Items included: Tiny Branch Sushi and Boba - $50, Suipi’s East End Eatery - $30, New Asian Taste - $40, New Holland - $150, Tommy's Express. Valued at $364)
(Minimum bid increment is $5)
Starting bid
Adventure awaits! This basket includes zoo and water park tickets for the perfect mix of outdoor excitement and family fun. Explore exotic animals, then beat the heat at the water park — all in one unforgettable day! (Items included: Binda Park Zoo tickets - $85.48, Full Blast tickets - $44, Tommy's Express - $44. Valued at $177.48)
(Minimum bid increment is $5)
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable adventure! This basket includes tickets to the zoo for a fun-filled day of exploring amazing animals, exciting exhibits, and hands-on activities for all ages. Perfect for families, animal lovers, or anyone who enjoys a day outdoors surrounded by nature’s most fascinating creatures. (Items included: Binder Park Zoo tickets - $118.98, Tommy's Express - $44. Valued at $162.98)
(Minimum bid increment is $5)
Starting bid
Experience the rich flavors and culture of Laloma with this beautifully curated basket. Filled with authentic goods and handcrafted items, the Essence of Laloma basket brings a touch of warmth and tradition to your home. From delicious treats to unique cultural products, each item reflects the heart and heritage of Laloma. Perfect for anyone who loves discovering new tastes and celebrating community.
(Minimum bid increment is $5)
Starting bid
This stunning photograph by PyaeSone captures a unique moment through the artist’s creative lens. Featuring a historic building in Battle Creek that no longer exists, the image preserves a piece of local history. With its rich detail and thoughtful composition, this piece reflects both artistry and emotion. A beautiful addition to any space, it stands as a timeless reminder of the power of perspective and the importance of remembering what once was.
(Minimum bid increment is $5)
Starting bid
Experience the beauty and elegance of Myanmar’s culture with this traditional Burmese outfit. The ensemble includes a blouse and a traditional longyi (wrap-around skirt), commonly worn for celebrations, ceremonies, and cultural events. This attire reflects the grace and heritage of Burmese tradition — perfect as a unique wardrobe piece or cultural keepsake.(Size: M/L)
(Minimum bid increment is $5)
Starting bid
Experience the beauty and elegance of Myanmar’s culture with this traditional Burmese outfit. The ensemble includes a blouse and a traditional longyi (wrap-around skirt), commonly worn for celebrations, ceremonies, and cultural events. This beautiful timeless attire reflects the grace and heritage of Burmese tradition — perfect as a unique wardrobe piece or cultural keepsake. (Size: small)
(Minimum bid increment is $5)
Starting bid
Celebrate culture and comfort with this thoughtfully curated gift set from the Burma Center. This bundle includes a Burma Center tote bag, a cozy Burma Center mug perfect for your favorite beverage, and a set of scented candles to bring calm and warmth to your space. Also featured are two elegant pieces of traditional Burmese attire — a soft Burmese shawl and a stunning hta main (long wrap skirt) — showcasing the beauty and craftsmanship of Burmese culture.
(Minimum bid increment is $5)
Starting bid
Capture the beauty of your special moments with a professional photo session from Shanon Photography. Known for creating timeless and heartfelt images, Shanon Photography turns every smile, laugh, and glance into memories that last a lifetime. This basket is perfect for anyone who wants to treasure life’s most meaningful moments. (Valued at $300)
(Minimum bid increment is $5)
Starting bid
Experience the art of photography with a session from David Aabawi Photography. With an eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, David Aabawi captures authentic, high-quality images that showcase your true personality. This basket offers a beautiful way to preserve life’s unforgettable moments. (Valued at $300)
(Minimum bid increment is $5)
Starting bid
One bouquet featuring the best seasonal flowers. Valued at $250. (Minimum bid increment is $5)
