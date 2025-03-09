Fiddletown Community Center
Burn Your Own 2025
14410 Jibboom St
Fiddletown, CA 95629, USA
General Adult - Steak & Chicken Sausage
$23
Early Bird discount. $2 off general admission of $25. 12 years and up.
General Adult - All Chicken Sausage
$23
Extra chicken sausages. Early Bird discount. $2 off general admission of $25. 12 years and up.
Member Adult - Steak & Chicken Sausage
$22
Early Bird discount. $3 off $25 admission price for Fiddletown Community Center members. 12 years and up. Question? Contact
[email protected]
Member Adult - All Chicken Sausage
$22
Early Bird discount. $3 off $25 admission price for Fiddletown Community Center members. 12 years and up. Question? Contact
[email protected]
General Youth - Steak Only
$12
Early Bird discount. $3 off general admission of $15. 4 through 11 years.
General Youth - Chicken Sausage Only
$12
Early Bird discount. $3 off general admission of $15. 4 through 11 years.
Member Youth - Steak Only
$11
Early Bird discount. $4 off admission price of $15 for Fiddletown Community Center members. 4 through 11 years. Question? Contact
[email protected]
Member Youth - Chicken Sausage Only
$11
Early Bird discount. $4 off admission price of $15 for Fiddletown Community Center members. 4 through 11 years. Question? Contact
[email protected]
3 and under FREE
free
