Burn Your Own 2026 - CANCELLED

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Early Bird discount. $3 off general admission of $30. 12 years and up. Featuring ribeye steak, chicken sausage, 3 sides and a dessert station. Beer, wine, and soda available for purchase.
Extra chicken sausages. Early Bird discount. $3 off general admission of $30. 12 years and up. Featuring chicken sausages, 3 sides and a dessert station. Beer, wine, and soda available for purchase.
Early Bird Discount. $3 off $16 admission at gate. 4 through 11 years. Featuring ribeye steak, 3 sides and a dessert station. Sodas available for purchase.
Early Bird Discount. $2 off $16 admission at gate. 4 through 11 years. Featuring chicken sausages, 3 sides and a dessert station.Sodas available for purchase.
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