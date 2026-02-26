Fiddletown Community Center

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Fiddletown Community Center

About this event

Sales closed

Burn Your Own 2026 - CANCELLED

14410 Jibboom St

Fiddletown, CA 95629, USA

Add a donation for Fiddletown Community Center

$

General Adult - Steak & Chicken Sausage
$27

Early Bird discount. $3 off general admission of $30. 12 years and up. Featuring ribeye steak, chicken sausage, 3 sides and a dessert station. Beer, wine, and soda available for purchase.

General Adult - All Chicken Sausage
$27

Extra chicken sausages. Early Bird discount. $3 off general admission of $30. 12 years and up. Featuring chicken sausages, 3 sides and a dessert station. Beer, wine, and soda available for purchase.

General Youth - Steak Only
$13

Early Bird Discount. $3 off $16 admission at gate. 4 through 11 years. Featuring ribeye steak, 3 sides and a dessert station. Sodas available for purchase.

General Youth - Chicken Sausage Only
$13

Early Bird Discount. $2 off $16 admission at gate. 4 through 11 years. Featuring chicken sausages, 3 sides and a dessert station.Sodas available for purchase.

3 and under FREE
Free

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