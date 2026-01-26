Burning Flipside 2026 - Camp Dues & Limited Release Merch

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Camp dues are essential in covering shared expenses and funding our collective endeavors.
Support Cosmic Creatures Collective with our limited‑run Cosmic Creatures T‑Shirt, featuring our signature creature logo in teal and yellow. Price includes sales tax.
This shirt is printed on a premium Gildan 100% Cotton tee, known for its soft feel, modern fit, and durability.
Our Cosmic Creatures Tank Top is a clean, bold staple—perfect for warm weather, festivals, or everyday wear.
Printed in teal on black, this design keeps things minimal while still making a statement. Price includes sales tax.
This tank uses a premium Gildan Softstyle Tank, known for its lightweight and soft feel, unisex fit, and durability.
A bold favorite: the Cosmic Creatures embroidered hat features our logo stitched in orange on a purple baseball cap. Adjustable; Hat Sizes: 6 5/8 - 7 3/8.
This hat is professionally embroidered for long‑lasting quality, adjustable, unisex fit and designed to stand out while supporting a great cause. Price includes sales tax.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!