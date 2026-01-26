Cosmic Creatures Collective

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Cosmic Creatures Collective

About this event

Burning Flipside 2026 - Camp Dues & Limited Release Merch

Rockdale

TX 76567, USA

Burning Flipside Camp Dues item
Burning Flipside Camp Dues
$65

Camp dues are essential in covering shared expenses and funding our collective endeavors.

Cosmic Creatures Tee (Teal + Yellow) – Limited Pre‑Order item
Cosmic Creatures Tee (Teal + Yellow) – Limited Pre‑Order item
Cosmic Creatures Tee (Teal + Yellow) – Limited Pre‑Order
$30

Support Cosmic Creatures Collective with our limited‑run Cosmic Creatures T‑Shirt, featuring our signature creature logo in teal and yellow. Price includes sales tax.



This shirt is printed on a premium Gildan 100% Cotton tee, known for its soft feel, modern fit, and durability.

  • This item is available by pre‑order only
  • Pre‑orders close on: April 6
  • Items will be produced after the pre‑order window closes
  • Estimated pickup/shipping: ~1–2 weeks after close
Cosmic Creatures Tank Top (Black + Teal) – Limited Pre‑Order item
Cosmic Creatures Tank Top (Black + Teal) – Limited Pre‑Order item
Cosmic Creatures Tank Top (Black + Teal) – Limited Pre‑Order
$30

Our Cosmic Creatures Tank Top is a clean, bold staple—perfect for warm weather, festivals, or everyday wear.

Printed in teal on black, this design keeps things minimal while still making a statement. Price includes sales tax.


This tank uses a premium Gildan Softstyle Tank, known for its lightweight and soft feel, unisex fit, and durability.

  • This item is available by pre‑order only
  • Pre‑orders close on: April 6
  • Items will be produced after the pre‑order window closes
  • Estimated pickup/shipping: ~1–2 weeks after close
Cosmic Creatures Hat (Purple + Orange) – Limited Pre‑Order item
Cosmic Creatures Hat (Purple + Orange) – Limited Pre‑Order
$30

A bold favorite: the Cosmic Creatures embroidered hat features our logo stitched in orange on a purple baseball cap. Adjustable; Hat Sizes: 6 5/8 - 7 3/8.

This hat is professionally embroidered for long‑lasting quality, adjustable, unisex fit and designed to stand out while supporting a great cause. Price includes sales tax.

  • This item is available by limited pre‑order only
  • Pre‑orders close on: April 6
  • Items will be produced after the pre‑order window closes
  • Estimated pickup/shipping: ~1–2 weeks after close
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