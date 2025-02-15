BURNS NIGHT GALA 2025 Raffle

Main Prize (Four Tickets)
$50
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Raffle ticket good for the Grand Prize of a custom Adirondack chair from Colorado Ski Chairs. 4 tickets at $12.50/ticket
Main Prize (Three Tickets)
$45
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Raffle ticket good for the Grand Prize of a custom Adirondack chair from Colorado Ski Chairs. 3 tickets at $15/ticket
Main Prize (Two Tickets)
$40
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Raffle ticket good for the Grand Prize of a custom Adirondack chair from Colorado Ski Chairs. 2 tickets at $20/ticket
Main Prize (Single Ticket)
$25
Raffle ticket good for the Grand Prize of a custom Adirondack chair from Colorado Ski Chairs. 1 ticket at $25/ticket
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing