Burnsville Pride

Offered by

Burnsville Pride

About the memberships

Burnsville Pride Sponsorships - 2026

Ally
$250

Valid until May 20, 2027

2026 Window Cling; Name listed on our official website.

Advocate
$500

Valid until May 20, 2027

Advocates receive everything in the Ally level plus: Reserved Vendor Space*; Linked logo on website; Logo on Sponsor Banner.


*Space is based on availability at the time of sponsorship and is not guaranteed.

Believer
$1,000

Valid until May 20, 2027

Believers get everything in the Advocate level plus: Stage Shout-Out during the festival; 2 Social Media Mentions.

Supporter
$2,000

Valid until May 20, 2027

Supporters get everything at the believer level, plus: Logo on all Promotional Posters; 2 Dedicated Social Media Spotlight posts.

Champion
$3,000

Valid until May 20, 2027

Champions receive everything from the Supporter level, plus: Prominent Logo on all Marketing Materials; 4 Social Posts; Logo on Social Banners.

Add a donation for Burnsville Pride

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!