Burnsville Pride Sponsorships - 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 20, 2027
2026 Window Cling; Name listed on our official website.
Valid until May 20, 2027
Advocates receive everything in the Ally level plus: Reserved Vendor Space*; Linked logo on website; Logo on Sponsor Banner.
*Space is based on availability at the time of sponsorship and is not guaranteed.
Valid until May 20, 2027
Believers get everything in the Advocate level plus: Stage Shout-Out during the festival; 2 Social Media Mentions.
Valid until May 20, 2027
Supporters get everything at the believer level, plus: Logo on all Promotional Posters; 2 Dedicated Social Media Spotlight posts.
Valid until May 20, 2027
Champions receive everything from the Supporter level, plus: Prominent Logo on all Marketing Materials; 4 Social Posts; Logo on Social Banners.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!