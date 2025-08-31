Burooj

Burooj Curriculum

Amir Abdul Qadir Al-Jaza’iri Curriculum Unit
$29.99

Algeria's Lion of Resistance - courage, faith, and leadership


Ages 9+

Space Curriculum Unit
$29.99

A faith-centered space unit that blends Qur’an connections with real astronomy and hands-on activities to explore the sun, stars, and planets.


Ages 4+

Khalifah Stewardship Unit
$19.99

A deen centered unit that teaches kids their role as Khalifah, caretakers of Allah’s earth, through stories, Qur’anic ayat, and hands on eco activities. 


Ages 4+

