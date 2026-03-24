Burris Hatfield T-shirt Sale

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Great for any Burris Elementary Supporter!
Order any of the following colors but if you want to match your 4th Grader's Field Trip Shirt here are the Class Colors:
Pink - Storms
Teal - Johnson
Blue - McCracken
Purple - Smith
Yellow - Bridges
Preschoolers are already receiving a free shirt! Available to purchase for parents, siblings, staff or any Hatfield Supporter!
Math team will be receiving a free shirt! Available to purchase for all Supporters!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!