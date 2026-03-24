Burris Hatfield PTO

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Burris Hatfield PTO

About this shop

Burris Hatfield T-shirt Sale

Burris Elementary Shirt item
Burris Elementary Shirt
$12

Great for any Burris Elementary Supporter!


Order any of the following colors but if you want to match your 4th Grader's Field Trip Shirt here are the Class Colors:

Pink - Storms

Teal - Johnson

Blue - McCracken

Purple - Smith

Yellow - Bridges

Hatfield Elementary Shirt item
Hatfield Elementary Shirt
$12

Preschoolers are already receiving a free shirt! Available to purchase for parents, siblings, staff or any Hatfield Supporter!

Mathlete Shirt item
Mathlete Shirt
$12

Math team will be receiving a free shirt! Available to purchase for all Supporters!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!