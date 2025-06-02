BURRIS VOLLEYBALL CAMP 2025

Register by MAY 16 to guarantee a camp t-shirt!
Cash, Check, or Charge will be accepted. Please submit payment to the Burris Main Office; or via the Zeffy Link.
Make checks payable to: Owl Academic & Athletic Boosters, INC or OAAB.
Blocking & Attacking - Monday 6/2
$15
Middle School Athletes ONLY:
*Additional* group lessons will be offered after Camp for 3 days. Each OPTIONAL session is from 2:00-3:00 and will be primarily led by the High School Volleyball athletes listed below. These small group lessons are an *additional* $15 per session. Burris coaches will oversee the sessions.
Monday: Blocking & Attacking with Ja'Maria, Ella, DaLa, and Liz
Defense & Passing - Tuesday 6/3
$15
Middle School Athletes ONLY:
*Additional* group lessons will be offered after Camp for 3 days. Each OPTIONAL session is from 2:00-3:00 and will be primarily led by the High School Volleyball athletes listed below. These small group lessons are an *additional* $15 per session. Burris coaches will oversee the sessions.
Tuesday: Defense & Passing with Emi, Anna H., Piper, and Amelia
Serving & Setting - Wednesday 6/4
$15
Middle School Athletes ONLY:
*Additional* group lessons will be offered after Camp for 3 days. Each OPTIONAL session is from 2:00-3:00 and will be primarily led by the High School Volleyball athletes listed below. These small group lessons are an *additional* $15 per session. Burris coaches will oversee the sessions.
Wednesday: Serving & Setting with Addi, Anna M., and Colleen
