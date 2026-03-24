BURRIS VOLLEYBALL CAMP 2026

Middle School Athletes ONLY:

*Additional* group lessons will be offered after Camp for 3 days. Each OPTIONAL session is from 2:00-3:00 and will be primarily led by the High School Volleyball athletes listed below. These small group lessons are an *additional* $15 per session. Burris coaches will oversee the sessions.



Monday: Blocking & Attacking with Ella, Ja'Maria, Addi, and DaLa.