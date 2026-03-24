BURRIS VOLLEYBALL CAMP 2026

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About this event
Register by MAY 15 to guarantee a camp t-shirt! Cash, Check, or Charge will be accepted. Please submit payment to the Burris Main Office; or via the Zeffy Link. Make checks payable to: Owl Academic & Athletic Boosters, INC or OAAB.
Middle School Athletes ONLY:
*Additional* group lessons will be offered after Camp for 3 days. Each OPTIONAL session is from 2:00-3:00 and will be primarily led by the High School Volleyball athletes listed below. These small group lessons are an *additional* $15 per session. Burris coaches will oversee the sessions.
Monday: Blocking & Attacking with Ella, Ja'Maria, Addi, and DaLa.
Middle School Athletes ONLY: *Additional* group lessons will be offered after Camp for 3 days. Each OPTIONAL session is from 2:00-3:00 and will be primarily led by the High School Volleyball athletes listed below. These small group lessons are an *additional* $15 per session. Burris coaches will oversee the sessions. Tuesday: Defense & Passing Anna H., Piper, Gray and Amelia
Middle School Athletes ONLY:
*Additional* group lessons will be offered after Camp for 3 days. Each OPTIONAL session is from 2:00-3:00 and will be primarily led by the High School Volleyball athletes listed below. These small group lessons are an *additional* $15 per session. Burris coaches will oversee the sessions.
Wednesday: Serving & Setting with Addi, Anna M., Elva and Kayonna.
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