BURRVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

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BURRVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

About the memberships

BURRVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT's Memberships

Spark Ignitor
$10

Renews monthly

Every fire starts with a spark. Your steady support keeps our lights on and fuel in the tank.

Flame Keeper
$25

Renews monthly

Like a steady flame, you help sustain BVFD’s mission month after month.

Life Saver
$50

Renews monthly

Your commitment helps ensure BVFD is always ready to protect lives when seconds matter most.

Community Shield 🛡️
$100

Renews monthly

You stand as a shield for Burrville—helping us protect families, homes, and neighbors.

Supporter
Pay what you can

No expiration

Your generosity doesn't go unnoticed and BVFD thanks you for you support!

Honorary BVFD Firefighter
$5,000

No expiration

Reserved for those whose extraordinary generosity makes them part of the BVFD family. Your gift fuels the future of our department and creates a lasting legacy of protection for generations to come. As a token of our gratitude, you’ll receive a custom plaque, and an additional plaque will be proudly displayed on the BVFD Firehouse Wall.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!