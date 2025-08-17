BURRVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Every fire starts with a spark. Your steady support keeps our lights on and fuel in the tank.
Renews monthly
Like a steady flame, you help sustain BVFD’s mission month after month.
Renews monthly
Your commitment helps ensure BVFD is always ready to protect lives when seconds matter most.
Renews monthly
You stand as a shield for Burrville—helping us protect families, homes, and neighbors.
No expiration
Your generosity doesn't go unnoticed and BVFD thanks you for you support!
No expiration
Reserved for those whose extraordinary generosity makes them part of the BVFD family. Your gift fuels the future of our department and creates a lasting legacy of protection for generations to come. As a token of our gratitude, you’ll receive a custom plaque, and an additional plaque will be proudly displayed on the BVFD Firehouse Wall.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!