Oak View MS Band Boosters, Inc.

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Oak View MS Band Boosters, Inc.

About this event

Busch Gardens Student & Chaperone Payment 2026

Busch Gardens Student
$117
Available until Apr 30

$117.00 for Students this includes: Admission to Busch Gardens, Meal Certificate (entrée, side or dessert, drink), Snack Certificate, charter bus ride.

Busch Gardens Student with Annual Pass
$65
Available until Apr 30

Students that have an annual pass should select this option and will need to bring their Annual Pass to Busch Gardens. This is for the cost of the bus and dining: Meal Certificate (entrée, side or dessert, drink), Snack Certificate, charter bus ride. Please check black out dates of your pass.

Busch Gardens Chaperone
$117
Available until Apr 30

$117.00 for Chaperons this includes: Admission to Busch Gardens, Meal Certificate (entrée, side or dessert, drink), Snack Certificate, charter bus ride.

Busch Gardens Chaperone with Annual Pass
$65
Available until Apr 30

Chaperones that have an annual pass should select this option and will need to bring their Annual Pass to Busch Gardens. This is for the cost of the bus and dining: Meal Certificate (entrée, side or dessert, drink), Snack Certificate, charter bus ride. Please check black out dates of your pass.

OVMS Band T-shirt
$10
Available until Apr 30

Students will need a band t-shirt for this trip. Students may wear any band t-shirt they have or purchase one here if they do not have one. The t-shirt is optional for chaperones.

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