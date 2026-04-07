Busch Gardens Student & Chaperone Payment 2026

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About this event
$117.00 for Students this includes: Admission to Busch Gardens, Meal Certificate (entrée, side or dessert, drink), Snack Certificate, charter bus ride.
Students that have an annual pass should select this option and will need to bring their Annual Pass to Busch Gardens. This is for the cost of the bus and dining: Meal Certificate (entrée, side or dessert, drink), Snack Certificate, charter bus ride. Please check black out dates of your pass.
$117.00 for Chaperons this includes: Admission to Busch Gardens, Meal Certificate (entrée, side or dessert, drink), Snack Certificate, charter bus ride.
Chaperones that have an annual pass should select this option and will need to bring their Annual Pass to Busch Gardens. This is for the cost of the bus and dining: Meal Certificate (entrée, side or dessert, drink), Snack Certificate, charter bus ride. Please check black out dates of your pass.
Students will need a band t-shirt for this trip. Students may wear any band t-shirt they have or purchase one here if they do not have one. The t-shirt is optional for chaperones.
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