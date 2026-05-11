Bush Athletics Booster Club

Offered by

Bush Athletics Booster Club

About the memberships

Bush Athletics Booster Club's Memberships

Membership
$30

No expiration

The Athletics Booster Club Membership Fee helps support student-athletes, athletic programs, equipment needs, team events, facility improvements, scholarships, and booster-sponsored activities throughout the school year. Membership also helps provide volunteer support and enhances the overall experience for athletes, coaches, and families.

Sponsorship
$100

No expiration

The Athletics Booster Club Membership Fee helps support student-athletes, athletic programs, equipment needs, team events, facility improvements, scholarships, and booster-sponsored activities throughout the school year. Membership also helps provide volunteer support and enhances the overall experience for athletes, coaches, and families.


Including a free tshirt, clear stadium bag, pom pom, and family name on banner for sport identified

Booster Club T-Shirt
$20

No expiration

Add a donation for Bush Athletics Booster Club

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