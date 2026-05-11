Bush Athletics Booster Club's Memberships

About the memberships
No expiration
The Athletics Booster Club Membership Fee helps support student-athletes, athletic programs, equipment needs, team events, facility improvements, scholarships, and booster-sponsored activities throughout the school year. Membership also helps provide volunteer support and enhances the overall experience for athletes, coaches, and families.
No expiration
The Athletics Booster Club Membership Fee helps support student-athletes, athletic programs, equipment needs, team events, facility improvements, scholarships, and booster-sponsored activities throughout the school year. Membership also helps provide volunteer support and enhances the overall experience for athletes, coaches, and families.
Including a free tshirt, clear stadium bag, pom pom, and family name on banner for sport identified
No expiration
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!