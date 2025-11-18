Bushnell Park Conservancy Shop

Get ready to deck the halls with a bit of Bushnell Park! Now accepting online orders for these beautiful wooden Charter Oak ornaments (new for 2025!). Custom-made in the USA by a former Connecticut resident, they are a unique and charming way to support America’s first publicly funded park.



The fine print:

Ornaments are $20 each.

Purchase in person at the Carousel (see hours below) or pre-pay online and pick up at the Carousel front desk (you will need to show a paper or electronic copy of the QR code on your email receipt).

Quantities are limited.

Purchase/pick up pre-paid orders at the Carousel. Regular Carousel hours are:

Fridays 1 - 8 pm Saturdays 12 – 5 pm Sundays 12 – 5 pm

Unfortunately, we cannot support mail orders at this time.