Hosted by

Sun Chdo

About this event

Business After Hours Comedy Show

124 S Buchanan St

Lafayette, LA 70501, USA

VIP Section
$50

VIP access to the Business After Hours Comedy Show featuring Sheryl Underwood and local comedians. Includes early entry and reserved premium seating.

General Admission
$40

Access to the Business After Hours Comedy Show, kicking off Juneteenth SW Louisiana, featuring Sheryl Underwood and local comedians. Open seating.

Blue & White Section
$50

Reserved seating for members and supporters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated to enjoy the show together in a special Blue & White section.

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