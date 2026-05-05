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About this event
VIP access to the Business After Hours Comedy Show featuring Sheryl Underwood and local comedians. Includes early entry and reserved premium seating.
Access to the Business After Hours Comedy Show, kicking off Juneteenth SW Louisiana, featuring Sheryl Underwood and local comedians. Open seating.
Reserved seating for members and supporters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated to enjoy the show together in a special Blue & White section.
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