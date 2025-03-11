The Black Community Collective
Business and Bankers Event
General Admission
free
General Admission to the Event for non-sponsors, business owners, local community leaders, and other participants.
Gold Sponsor
$500
This sponsorship level receives; Their name and Logo on all Branding (Website, Flyers, Programs) Table Space for 4 at the Event Name and Logo highlighted on social media.
Silver Donor
$250
This sponsorship level receives; Name and Logo on all Branding (Website, Flyers, Programs) Table Space for 3 at the Event Name and Logo Listed on Social Media
Bronze Donor
$100
This sponsorship level receives; Name on Branding (Website, Flyers, Programs) Table Space for 2 at the Event Name Listed on Social Media
