Field Manor Foundation

Offered by

Field Manor Foundation

About the memberships

Business and Corporate Donations

Heart of Pine Donor
$10,000

Valid until March 2, 2027

- Promotion in our monthly e-newsletter for a year

- Listing on our website Donor Page

- If donating toward a particular project, signage with your business information will be placed near the project for a year

- One (1) free four-hour event for up to 100 guests per year at Field Manor, rental and employee fees waived

- One (1) reduced rate event at Field Manor

- Complimentary private group tour for up to twenty (20) guests

- Admission for four (4) guests to one (1) of our yearly fundraisers, your choice

Sugar Cane Donor
$5,000

Valid until March 2, 2027

- Promotion in our monthly e-newsletter for a year

- Listing on our website Donor Page

- If donating toward a particular project, signage with your business information will be placed near the project for a year

- Two (2) reduced rate events at Field Manor

- Complimentary private group tour for up to ten (10) guests

- Admission for two (2) guests one (1) to our yearly fundraisers, your choice

Pineapple Donor
$2,500

Valid until March 2, 2027

- Promotion in our monthly e-newsletter for a year

- Listing on our website Donor Page

- If donating toward a particular project, signage with your business information will be placed near the project for a year

- One (1) reduced rate event at Field Manor

- Complimentary private group tour for up to six (6) people

Add a donation for Field Manor Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!