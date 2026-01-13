Business and Corporate Donations

- Promotion in our monthly e-newsletter for a year

- Listing on our website Donor Page

- If donating toward a particular project, signage with your business information will be placed near the project for a year

- One (1) free four-hour event for up to 100 guests per year at Field Manor, rental and employee fees waived

- One (1) reduced rate event at Field Manor

- Complimentary private group tour for up to twenty (20) guests

- Admission for four (4) guests to one (1) of our yearly fundraisers, your choice