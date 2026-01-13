Business and Corporate Donations

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 2, 2027
- Promotion in our monthly e-newsletter for a year
- Listing on our website Donor Page
- If donating toward a particular project, signage with your business information will be placed near the project for a year
- One (1) free four-hour event for up to 100 guests per year at Field Manor, rental and employee fees waived
- One (1) reduced rate event at Field Manor
- Complimentary private group tour for up to twenty (20) guests
- Admission for four (4) guests to one (1) of our yearly fundraisers, your choice
Valid until March 2, 2027
- Promotion in our monthly e-newsletter for a year
- Listing on our website Donor Page
- If donating toward a particular project, signage with your business information will be placed near the project for a year
- Two (2) reduced rate events at Field Manor
- Complimentary private group tour for up to ten (10) guests
- Admission for two (2) guests one (1) to our yearly fundraisers, your choice
Valid until March 2, 2027
- Promotion in our monthly e-newsletter for a year
- Listing on our website Donor Page
- If donating toward a particular project, signage with your business information will be placed near the project for a year
- One (1) reduced rate event at Field Manor
- Complimentary private group tour for up to six (6) people
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!