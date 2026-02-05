Downeast Friends of the Folk Arts

Business and Non-Profit Memberships

Business Member $200+
Renews yearly on: January 1

Business Members will receive a mention on our Business and No-Profit member listing on our website, one complimentary ticket to the DownEast Country Music Festival, discounted advertising rates on our website and newsletter, and a gigantic thank you for supporting traditional folk arts here in Maine.

Non-Profit Member $150+
Non-Profit Members will receive a listing on our Business and Non-Profit Donor list on our website, one complimentary ticket to the DownEast Country Music Festival, discounted advertising rates on our website and newsletter, and a gigantic thank you for supporting traditional folk arts here in Maine.

