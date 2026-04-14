Business (Brick & Mortar) REGISTRATION: Trinidad Wellness Festival on May 29-31, 2026

Your Registration Includes:

Seeker XP Digital Profile: A dedicated mobile landing page featuring your logo, business bio, and your "Wellness Special."

Active Event Promotion: If you host a wellness-themed activity or workshop at your location, we will promote it as an official part of the festival schedule.

Trolley Visibility: Your business name prominently listed on the signage at your nearest official festival Trolley Stop.

Media Integration: Inclusion in our festival-wide marketing campaign, including the 12-page Printed Directory , Radio (KCRT), and social media highlights.

Web Presence: A featured listing on wellnesstrinidad.com with a direct link to your website or social media.