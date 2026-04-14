Wellness Trinidad

Hosted by

Wellness Trinidad

About this event

Business (Brick & Mortar) REGISTRATION: Trinidad Wellness Festival on May 29-31, 2026

204 W Main St

Trinidad, CO 81082, USA

Brick and Mortar Business / Practice Participation
$100

Your Registration Includes:

  • Seeker XP Digital Profile: A dedicated mobile landing page featuring your logo, business bio, and your "Wellness Special."
  • Active Event Promotion: If you host a wellness-themed activity or workshop at your location, we will promote it as an official part of the festival schedule.
  • Trolley Visibility: Your business name prominently listed on the signage at your nearest official festival Trolley Stop.
  • Media Integration: Inclusion in our festival-wide marketing campaign, including the 12-page Printed Directory, Radio (KCRT), and social media highlights.
  • Web Presence: A featured listing on wellnesstrinidad.com with a direct link to your website or social media.
  • Wellness Champion Contest: Automatic entry into our city-wide competition—the business with the most digital "check-ins" wins a window cling to put in your shop window and Free 2027 Registration!

Requirement: To participate in the Seeker XP Digital Passport, we request a prize contribution ($30+ value) for the festival prize pool. Please email your logo, a 25-word bio, and your "Wellness Special" to [email protected] after checkout.

ADD-ONS - Your Business Name Added to Back of Festival T-shi
$50

$50 — Shirt Mention: Your business name (text only) added to the sponsor list on the back of 300 Festival T-shirts.(Exclusive to Registered Practitioners, Businesses)

ADD-ON -- Tote Stuffer
$30

Place your coupon, flyer, or branded swag in the 100 bags given to 5K participants.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!