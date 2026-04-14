Business (Brick & Mortar) REGISTRATION: Trinidad Wellness Festival on May 29-31, 2026

About this event
Your Registration Includes:
Requirement: To participate in the Seeker XP Digital Passport, we request a prize contribution ($30+ value) for the festival prize pool. Please email your logo, a 25-word bio, and your "Wellness Special" to [email protected] after checkout.
$50 — Shirt Mention: Your business name (text only) added to the sponsor list on the back of 300 Festival T-shirts.(Exclusive to Registered Practitioners, Businesses)
Place your coupon, flyer, or branded swag in the 100 bags given to 5K participants.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!