The Brownsville Times

Hosted by

The Brownsville Times

About this event

Business Directory Ads

Business Card Ad - YEARLY item
Business Card Ad - YEARLY
$750

Annual fee includes placement in 52 issues. Ad is in black & white 3.125" X 1.625"

Business Card Ad - MONTHLY item
Business Card Ad - MONTHLY
$62.50

Annual committment paid monthly includes weekly placement for an indefinite time period. 1 year minimum. Ad is in black & white 3.125" X 1.625"

1/16 Page in Business Directory - YEARLY item
1/16 Page in Business Directory - YEARLY
$1,044

Annual fee includes placement in 52 issues. Ad is in black & white 4.75" X 1.625"

1/16 Page in Business Directory - MONTHLY item
1/16 Page in Business Directory - MONTHLY
$87

Annual commitment paid monthly includes weekly placement for an indefinite time period. 1 year minimum. Ad is in black & white 4.75" X 1.625"

Button Ad (Logo Only) - YEARLY item
Button Ad (Logo Only) - YEARLY
$325

Annual fee includes placement in 52 issues. Ad is in black & white 1.5" X 1.625"

Button Ad (Logo Only) - MONTHLY item
Button Ad (Logo Only) - MONTHLY
$27

Annual commitment paid monthly includes weekly placement for an indefinite time period. 1 year minimum. Ad is in black & white 1.5" X 1.625"

Add Full Color - FULL YEAR item
Add Full Color - FULL YEAR
$120

Annual fee for printing your ad in full color.

Add Full Color - MONTHLY item
Add Full Color - MONTHLY
$12

Annual commitment paid monthly to add full color to your ad.

Design of Advertisement item
Design of Advertisement
$40

If We’re Designing Your Ad:

Please send the following materials:
• A high-resolution logo
• Slogan, contact info, address, etc.
• Photos or design elements you’d like included (e.g. QR code, etc.)


Design fees:
• Minimum: $40 per ad
• Additional for complex designs or extended time
• (1) proof is included; each additional revision is $20

Materials Deadline:
Wednesday at noon, one week before publication
Holiday weeks: Tuesday at 12 pm (noon)

Please Note:
It is the advertiser’s responsibility to carefully review the proof for spelling or other errors before final approval.

Business Directory Ad with Discount 5 months
$245
Payment for Business Directory
$100

Payment toward balance due

Add a donation for The Brownsville Times

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!