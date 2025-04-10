Business Directory Ads

If We’re Designing Your Ad:



Please send the following materials:

• A high-resolution logo

• Slogan, contact info, address, etc.

• Photos or design elements you’d like included (e.g. QR code, etc.)





Design fees:

• Minimum: $40 per ad

• Additional for complex designs or extended time

• (1) proof is included; each additional revision is $20



Materials Deadline:

Wednesday at noon, one week before publication

Holiday weeks: Tuesday at 12 pm (noon)



Please Note:

It is the advertiser’s responsibility to carefully review the proof for spelling or other errors before final approval.