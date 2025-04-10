Business Directory Ads

Hosted by
Annual fee includes placement in 52 issues. Ad is in black & white 3.125" X 1.625"
Annual committment paid monthly includes weekly placement for an indefinite time period. 1 year minimum. Ad is in black & white 3.125" X 1.625"
Annual fee includes placement in 52 issues. Ad is in black & white 4.75" X 1.625"
Annual commitment paid monthly includes weekly placement for an indefinite time period. 1 year minimum. Ad is in black & white 4.75" X 1.625"
Annual fee includes placement in 52 issues. Ad is in black & white 1.5" X 1.625"
Annual commitment paid monthly includes weekly placement for an indefinite time period. 1 year minimum. Ad is in black & white 1.5" X 1.625"
Annual fee for printing your ad in full color.
Annual commitment paid monthly to add full color to your ad.
If We’re Designing Your Ad:
Please send the following materials:
• A high-resolution logo
• Slogan, contact info, address, etc.
• Photos or design elements you’d like included (e.g. QR code, etc.)
Design fees:
• Minimum: $40 per ad
• Additional for complex designs or extended time
• (1) proof is included; each additional revision is $20
Materials Deadline:
Wednesday at noon, one week before publication
Holiday weeks: Tuesday at 12 pm (noon)
Please Note:
It is the advertiser’s responsibility to carefully review the proof for spelling or other errors before final approval.
