After The Well Ministries, Inc.

After The Well Ministries, Inc.

About the memberships

Business Directory Listing

Basic Listing
$15

Valid for one year

The basic listing includes the business name and location

Premium Listing
$25

Valid for one year

The premium listing includes business name, business logo, location, contact information, and link to website.

Platinum Listing
$50

Valid for one year

The platinum listing includes everything in the premium plan plus a photo advertisement in a revolving banner format on our home page. Platinum listings are also in a rotation to be listed as a "Business of the Week" banner on our home page.

Podcast Episode Sponsor
$100

No expiration

If you would like to sponsor an episode of our "Apostolic News Network" podcast, your business will receive on-air recognition as well as any event announcement, message, or business specials you wish to submit.

