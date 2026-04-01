Domi Station

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Domi Station

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Business Finance Office Hours with Joshua Braswell

914 Railroad Ave

Tallahassee, FL 32310, USA

9AM Session
$25

4 left!

This ticket reserves your 30-minute appointment with Josh Braswell from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM.

9:30AM Session
$25

4 left!

This ticket reserves your 30-minute appointment with Josh Braswell from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM.

10AM Session
$25

4 left!

This ticket reserves your 30-minute appointment with Josh Braswell from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM.

10:30AM Session
$25

4 left!

This ticket reserves your 30-minute appointment with Josh Braswell from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

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