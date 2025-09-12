Business For Good Fall Fundraising Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $700 - Stretch your team of 20-40 people (literally) with this unique team building, wellness experience with up to 60 minutes of yoga inspired gentle movement and breathwork accessible for all levels. Mat rentals and personal keepsakes for attendees provided.
Movement Matters Collective is a community centered wellness organization that partners with individual, community and corporate organizations to provide a joyful wellness experience with a curltural affirming and physically accessible approach. You can catch the leading class in our studio or out and about flowing with the people.
Starting bid
Value: $675 - Enjoy 3 months of unlimited wellness classes, from Pilates Reformer and Mat classes, Yoga, Zumba, TRX, and Sound Healing experiences.
Movement Matters Collective is a community centered wellness organization that partners with individual, community and corporate organizations to provide a joyful wellness experience with a cultural affirming and physically accessible approach. You can catch the leading class in our studio or out and about flowing with the people.
Starting bid
Value: $600 - Grab your friends and come aboard Cruise San Diego's Ohana for a 75-min sunset cruise around San Diego Bay. Enjoy a complimentary drink per person (10 total) from Mahalo Bar onboard (additional drinks available for purchase).
Explore the pristine waters of our Mission Bay lagoon on our year-round cruise inside this beautiful bay. You will enjoy a great selection of music and alcoholic beverages, allowing you to experience an intimate yet laid-back mood unlike any other sunset cruise in Mission Bay or San Diego. Whether you are looking for a romantic outing or a relaxing way to enjoy the evening sunset, our sunset cruise will satisfy any occasion.
Starting bid
Value: $500 - A custom 90-min session to discuss and review your business' sustainability and social good activities, challenges and needs with a business Sustainability and Environmental Policy Expert. Come ask about data reporting, accountability requirements in California, and guidance for next steps, specific to your business.
Starting bid
Value: $500 - From strategic planning and employee engagement to simple assessments about your current brand expression and marketing efforts, bring your burning questions to and bounce ideas off a 28-year brand, marketing, and culture veteran.
Starting bid
Value: $475 - Enjoy an unforgettable evening with two tickets to Two Ducks’ underground fine-dining pop-up where classic French technique meets Southern Californian and Mexican flavors. This intimate experience features a multi-course tasting menu with wine pairings included.
Starting bid
Value: $450 - Experience San Diego’s premier Latin dance studio with unlimited access to energizing and fun classes. Perfect for couples, friends, or anyone ready to step into the world of dance! Pay only $5 for a $250 unlimited subscription to El Flow Dance Studio for your first month (98% off) and a 1-hour private lesson for 1-2 people with Anacristina, the expert studio owner.
Starting bid
Value: $400 - Official home kit for 2025 inaugural season of San Diego Football Club, signed by the entire team, including superstar Hirving "Chuky" Lozano and MLS MVP candidate Adners Dreyer. Size: small (best for framing)
Starting bid
Value: $329 - Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer enables you to live in the moment and share how you see the world. Listen, call, capture and livestream features are seamlessly integrated within the classic frame – so you can stay connected to the world around you. (Matte Black Frame | Transition G15 Green Lens)
Starting bid
Value: $320 – From the debut Balboa Collection, the Gemstone necklace is 19” with an adjustable closure at 17”. It features a rose-cut hexagon lab-grown pink spinel set in gold vermeil over sterling silver, or a natural tanzanite set in sterling silver. It’s a gorgeous statement on its own, but layers with others! Choose your Gemstone Necklace metal and color - either gold/pink or silver/tanzanite.
Chouette Designs is an LGBT owned San Diego based jewelry brand founded with the goal to provide beautiful, size inclusive and gender affirming designs as well as custom pieces that honor the unique love stories of their clients. They are passionate about shifting the nature of the jewelry industry to more closely reflect their values of diversity and inclusion.
Starting bid
Value: $299 - A 90-minute call to perform a full audit of your business systems and operations. The call will result in an operations roadmap - a complete list of priority projects to streamline your business and set you up for growth.
Starting bid
Value: $299 - A 90-minute call or in-person meeting to explore your business operations, sustainability, and other areas that the B Impact Assessment evaluates for B Corp Certification. The meeting will provide a tentative determination on whether your business is eligible and likely to achieve B Corp Certification.
Starting bid
Value: $255 - Three 60-minute personal training sessions at Weird Flex Gym, starting with an initial fitness consultation followed by two customized training sessions. Perfect for beginners looking to learn proper form or experienced gym-goers wanting to break through plateaus. Each session is tailored to your individual goals and fitness level.
Starting bid
Value: $250 - One-of-a-kind ceramic bowl from Iowa potter, Mary Weisgram plus two tickets to Muddy Time - Ceramic Heights’ most popular class perfect for beginners and experts alike! Includes one hour on the wheel and two balls of clay, plus the firing and glazing of one item (additional glazing available for an additional fee).
Starting bid
Value: $240 - Two shirts, two hoodies, and a tote bag all with designs that benefit local nonprofit organizations; all designs were created in collaboration with artists.
Starting bid
Value: $200 - One month of customized strength training programming delivered online, including an initial fitness consultation (available in-person or virtually). Receive 2-5 tailored workouts per week for 4 weeks, designed to meet your specific goals and fitness level. Perfect for busy schedules, frequent travelers, or anyone who prefers the convenience of working out at home. All programs come with professional guidance and support to keep you motivated and on track.
Starting bid
Value: $180 - Treat your 1-4 person group to a private 75-min vinyasa flow followed by meditation. Perfect for a group of friends or workplace teams. All levels welcome.
Starting bid
Value: $120 - Los Angeles Artist William Calvert's 4'' White Ceramic Bowl and 7" Ceramic Bowl from Bull Shark Studio
Starting bid
Value: $150 - Dive into coastal charm with this curated bundle that brings together artisanal craftsmanship and gourmet taste for the ocean lover in your life. The package includes a handmade blue sardine ceramic tray perfect for entertaining, premium Fishwife albacore tuna with Spanish lemon for elevated dining, whimsical "Wishy Fishies" celebratory candles that bring nautical nostalgia to any space, and a stunning Kassi Grunder fish bubble necklace crafted with 14K gold-filled, pearl, and mother of pearl details. Complete your coastal lifestyle with a $25 gift card to Small Batch for discovering more artisanal treasures.
Small Batch is a boutique gift & home‑lifestyle store in La Mesa. We specialize in sustainable, handmade and small‑batch goods—from stationery and jewelry to home décor—aimed at offering unique, thoughtful items while supporting local makers.
Starting bid
Value: $80 - Respect the Locals Leopard Shark Limited Edition T-shirt, tote and goodies.
WILDCOAST: A voice for the coast and the ocean. We are a community-based non-profit organization committed to conserving and sustaining coastal and marine ecosystems and wildlife.
Starting bid
Value: $60 - Live Ginseng Grafted Ficus with glossy leaves, gorgeous exposed Ginseng branches, in a blue ceramic pot.
Starting bid
Value: $125 - One custom, framed 16x20 map art piece of San Diego's neighborhoods. You choose what neighborhood you want to highlight with a heart and select between birch, black, or white frame colors. (3 available)
Starting bid
Value: $125 - One custom, framed 16x20 map art piece of San Diego's neighborhoods. You choose what neighborhood you want to highlight with a heart and select between birch, black, or white frame colors.
Starting bid
Value: $100 - Voted San Diego's Favorite Tequila/Mezcal Bar from San Diego Magazine's Best Restaurants of 2024, and home of Don Lorenzo Mezcal and Tequila, enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine and choose from over 700+ Mexican Agave Spirits.
Starting bid
Value: $125 - One custom, framed 16x20 map art piece of San Diego's neighborhoods. You choose what neighborhood you want to highlight with a heart and select between birch, black, or white frame colors.
Starting bid
Value: $50 - Shape and clean up your brows using precise tweezing and trimming! You'll be surprised how much fuller your brows can look once they are shaped and defined! Includes tinting if desired.
Starting bid
Value: $50 - Shape and clean up your brows using precise tweezing and trimming! You'll be surprised how much fuller your brows can look once they are shaped and defined! Includes tinting if desired.
Starting bid
Value: $50 - A kit to wash the stress away! Spa treatment zero waste style with shower steamers,shampoo and conditioner bars,premium goat's milk soap bar, bamboo paddle hair brush, sisal exfoliating body strap, and hemp scrubber glove.
Starting bid
Value: $50 - Give your existing favorite candle jars a new life through this service. We melt out old wax, clean the vessel, and pour in new, high-quality wax with your chosen scent. This eco-friendly and cost-effective option lets you enjoy your beloved candle containers without the expense and waste of buying entirely new candles. Service for (3) 12-oz candles.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!