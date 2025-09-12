Business For Good Fall Fundraising Silent Auction

Value: $700 - Stretch your team of 20-40 people (literally) with this unique team building, wellness experience with up to 60 minutes of yoga inspired gentle movement and breathwork accessible for all levels. Mat rentals and personal keepsakes for attendees provided.





Movement Matters Collective is a community centered wellness organization that partners with individual, community and corporate organizations to provide a joyful wellness experience with a curltural affirming and physically accessible approach. You can catch the leading class in our studio or out and about flowing with the people.